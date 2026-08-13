INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Wise Group plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - WSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wise Group plc ("Wise" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Wise and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 29, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Wise securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 1, 2026, Reuters published an article reporting that "the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating [Wise's] European entity in cases the prosecutor said reportedly involve more than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) in suspicious transactions." The article reported that "[t]he prosecutor's office said the investigation, which began last year and is nearing completion, concerns potential money laundering offences, with alleged links to fraud, corruption and drug trafficking" and that "[p]rosecutors are investigating whether Wise Europe's services were used by international criminal organisations, and are ⁠currently finalising a direct summons before the criminal court."

On this news, Wise's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 5.24%, to close at $12.10 per share on June 1, 2026. The following day, Wise's stock price fell another $0.56 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $11.54 per share on June 2, 2026.

Then, on July 24, 2026, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that "U.S. regulators denied [Wise's] application for a national trust bank license, citing deficiencies in its program to combat money laundering and terrorism financing."

On this new, Wise's stock price fell $0.75 per share, 6.2%, to close at $11.33 per share on July 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP