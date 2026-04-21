INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Continues Investigation of Potential Securities Claims Against Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE)

On October 9, 2025, Helen of Troy reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing an approximately 8.9% year-over-year decline in consolidated net sales to roughly $431.8 million. The Company also reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $13.44, driven in part by significant charges, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.59, down substantially from $1.21 in the prior-year period.

Following this news, Helen of Troy's common stock declined sharply. The Company's shares fell $6.90 per share, or approximately 25.0%, to close at $20.71 per share on October 9, 2025.

To learn more about the Helen of Troy investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/HELE or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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