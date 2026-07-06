INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) ("PicS" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired PicS Class A common stock during the period from January 27, 2026 through June 5, 2026 (the "Class Period"), including in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired PicS securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 4, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, provides digital credit and consumer lending solutions through a technology-driven platform serving Brazilian borrowers. PicS completed its Nasdaq IPO in January 2026.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, PicS's IPO documents misled investors by failing to disclose that the Company had identified deficiencies in its credit evaluation procedures, implemented new protocols in December 2025, and reclassified a substantial portion of its loan book to a higher-risk category — developments that resulted in a significant credit loss charge and an elevated nonperforming loan formation rate that were not reflected in the offering documents.

PicS shares have declined precipitously since the IPO, trading as low as $9.00 per share, a loss in value of more than 50% from the offering price of $19.00 per share.

If you are a PicS investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague