Investors Sue Vantiq, Inc. Directors Over Alleged $40 Million Insider Self-Dealing Transaction

Shareholder derivative suit alleges self-interested deal that converted insider loans into company stock worth up to $40 million; CEO Sprinzen, other insiders named.

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Land Development Co., LLC today announced it has filed a verified stockholder derivative lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery against Vantiq, Inc., a privately held AI company, and several company insiders. The suit, filed last month, alleges that Vantiq's directors and a board advisor engineered a self-interested debt restructuring that converted insider loans to company stock at a $40 million valuation cap. The May 2026 deal — which values the company at two-thirds to three-quarters less than Vantiq's own recent valuations of $125 million to $182 million — harmed minority stockholders.

"The Transaction was approved without a fairness opinion, without an independent committee, and without the recusal of conflicted directors, resulting in massive dilution of Plaintiffs' equity interests and unjust enrichment of the Individual Defendants," the complaint states.

Colorado Land Development and another investor, Five Trees LLLP, brought the suit last month. In it, they recount investing a total of $6,621,711 in Vantiq, with the bulk invested during the company's December 2024 Series B-2 round at a $125 million valuation. Their case is Colorado Land Development Co., LLC and Five Trees LLLP v. Sprinzen, et al., C.A. No. 2026-0943 (Del. Ch.).

The complaint alleges that at the time of the Transaction, insiders and their affiliates held approximately $11.2 million of Vantiq's roughly $12.7 million in outstanding promissory notes, and that the six-member board — on which several of the alleged beneficiaries sat — approved the deal that created a "windfall of equity at a steep discount."

In addition to Vantiq, the lawsuit's named defendants include Martin Sprinzen, Vantiq's CEO and Chairman; Paul Butterworth, Vantiq's co-founder and CTO; director Alan Quasha; and a board advisor.

The complaint alleges numerous process issues and conflicts of interest that compromised the May debt restructuring. For example, three directors who approved the transaction – Sprinzen, Butterworth, and Quasha – stood on both sides of the deal as fiduciaries and as holders of the debt being restructured.

Moreover, the complaint alleges, Sprinzen failed to disclose to the Board his "romantic relationship" with the company's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships who the complaint states as, "a holder of Vantiq debt that received favorable treatment under the Transaction, and was centrally responsible for developing and mandating the Transaction's terms."

Vantiq is a privately held Delaware technology company. Because the lawsuit concerns the company's governance and capital structure rather than its products, the parties most directly affected by the allegations are Vantiq's investors and stockholders — particularly minority holders whose ownership stakes, the complaint alleges, were diluted by the Transaction. Prospective investors, and counterparties evaluating the company's governance and financing history, may also have an interest in the matters described in the Delaware public filing.

SOURCE Colorado Land Development