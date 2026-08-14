Invisors ranks No. 3,120 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With three-year revenue growth of 97 percent, this marks Invisors' sixth consecutive year on the list

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Invisors is No. 3,120 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Invisors moves up more than 1,500 spots as it celebrates its 6th consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. Post this Learn more about our high-growth, entrepreneurial company at invisors.com.

Invisors' recognition on the Inc. 5000 reflects the sustained dedication of its team and the trust of customers who invite Invisors to help address their most important challenges and pursue their boldest goals. Those partnerships continue to shape the innovative solutions, collaborative approach and people-focused culture behind the company's growth. See what Invisors customers have to say at www.invisors.com/customers.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for a sixth consecutive year is an achievement our entire team can be proud of," said Keith Diego, Managing Partner at Invisors. "Moving up more than 1,500 spots this year reflects the momentum we continue to build, but what matters most is how we are growing—alongside talented teammates, trusted customers and partners who share our commitment to creating better workplaces with Workday. As the industry evolves, emerging opportunities like AI are opening new ways for us to help our customers solve meaningful challenges and will continue to support our growth. Through it all, we remain grounded in the values and culture that have shaped Invisors from the beginning. I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about where we are headed next."

As Workday and the needs of its customers continue to evolve, Invisors is investing in new capabilities that help organizations prepare for what is next. These investments include helping customers evaluate and adopt AI with a practical approach grounded in their business priorities, data, security and people. Learn more about Invisors' Workday AI services.

For the full list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

In addition to its continued growth, Invisors believes that a happy and supported team creates better outcomes for customers. The company has received numerous workplace and growth recognitions, including Great Place to Work certification in the United States and the United Kingdom, recognition among South Florida's Best Places to Work and being named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women 2026™. These awards reflect Invisors' commitment to maintaining a meaningful, collaborative culture as the organization grows. Learn more about Invisors' culture and values at www.invisors.com/company-overview.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Our success is measured by our clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Invisors