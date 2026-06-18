Invitation to Alfa Laval's second quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on 21 July at 07:30 am CEST.

The conference call will start at 09:00 am CEST.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's CEO and President Tom Erixon and EVP, CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register on below link:

https://go.alfalav.al/Q226invcall

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast.

A webcast link will be available on | Alfa Laval Investors

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 23,670 people, and annual sales were SEK 69.6 billion (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-second-quarter-conference-call,c4365327

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/4365327/814f4c537b840725.pdf Invitation 2026 Q2

SOURCE Alfa Laval