Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q2 update by CEO

News provided byMinesto AB
Aug 20, 2026, 04:30 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Half-Year Report 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Tuesday 25 August at 1 pm (CEST). CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.
The webinar will take place online at 1 pm (CEST) on Tuesday 25 August 2026.
The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.
Welcome!
Please register your attendance here:
Minesto - Half-Year Report 2026 - Finwire
The Half-Year Report 2026 was published on 20 August, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com
Contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
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