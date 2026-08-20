Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q2 update by CEO

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Minesto AB

Aug 20, 2026, 04:30 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Half-Year Report 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Tuesday 25 August at 1 pm (CEST). CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session. 

The webinar will take place online at 1 pm (CEST) on Tuesday 25 August 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome!

Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Half-Year Report 2026 - Finwire

The Half-Year Report 2026 was published on 20 August, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected] 

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