Invitation to Presentation of Sivers Semiconductors' Q2 2026 Report

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Sivers Semiconductors

Aug 20, 2026, 01:25 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE) will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2026 on 27 August 2026 at approx. 6:00 PM CET. In connection with the earnings release, a presentation will be held starting at 7:00 PM CET.

As Sivers' shareholder base has become increasingly international, particularly with a growing number of U.S. investors, the Company will publish quarterly reports and host webcasts after market close going forward. The updated timing supports broader participation in earnings presentations and investor discussions across international markets.

The second quarter 2026 presentation will be delivered by webcast on: https://sivers-semiconductors.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense, and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

Company Contact
Heine Thorsgaard
CFO 
[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sivers-semiconductors--q2-2026-report,c4385564

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