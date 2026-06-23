Invoca Introduces Nico, the AI Agent that Converts Conversations into Revenue

Nico engages, qualifies, and converts leads 24/7 via SMS and voice – booking appointments,

growing sales, and maximizing revenue.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the AI-powered leader in revenue execution, today introduced Nico, the AI revenue conversion agent that turns marketing-driven phone, web, and text leads into appointments, sales, and revenue. Across voice and SMS, Nico turns every conversation into a conversion. Nico responds the moment a consumer calls, texts, or submits a form, qualifying intent and booking appointments or routing calls to the right human agent. Trained on each brand's own first-party data and best-performing conversations, Nico keeps every engagement on-brand and connects every conversation to the revenue it produces.

Invoca, the AI-powered leader in revenue execution, today introduced Nico, the AI revenue conversion agent that turns marketing-driven phone, web, and text leads into appointments, sales, and revenue. Across voice and SMS, Nico responds the moment a consumer reaches out, qualifying intent and connecting every conversation back to the revenue it produces.

AI is moving into the live conversations where high-stakes purchases are decided, putting revenue on the line the moment a prospect reaches out. 56% of consumers expect a response within one hour of submitting a form, yet only 36% actually receive one. Most marketing teams also can't connect those phone and text conversations back to the online marketing source that drove them, leaving them unable to prove impact or optimize what's working.

"The buyer journey is broken. Consumers fill out a form and hear nothing back. They call a business and no one answers. Yet their expectations are incredibly high. They want responsive, personalized communication in the channel of their choice," said Peter Isaacson, CMO, Invoca. "Nico is the AI agent purpose-built to close that gap, connecting every channel, every media dollar, and every outcome so each conversation ties back to the revenue it creates. That is the next-generation buyer journey, and Nico is helping enterprise B2C companies deliver it."

Meet Nico, the AI Agent for Every Buyer Conversation

Nico engages, qualifies, and converts leads for businesses in considered-purchase industries like healthcare, home services, financial services, insurance, automotive, and telecom, where prospects want a real conversation before they commit. Friendly, direct, and always reliable, Nico is built to feel human while never steering a buyer wrong.

Fully customizable to fit any brand, Nico draws on each business's own first-party data and learns from its best-performing phone conversations where top reps turn interest into revenue. Powered by the Invoca platform, Nico makes every interaction:

Personalized from the first exchange: Nico uses real-time context on each lead's digital journey, including the ads they clicked and the pages they visited, to deliver a personalized, seamless experience, even to a first-time buyer.





Nico uses real-time context on each lead's digital journey, including the ads they clicked and the pages they visited, to deliver a personalized, seamless experience, even to a first-time buyer. Grounded in proven results: Nico mirrors how a brand's best reps win, rather than relying on generic data trained on someone else's customers.





Nico mirrors how a brand's best reps win, rather than relying on generic data trained on someone else's customers. Connected to revenue: Nico ties every outcome back to the marketing source that drove it, so marketing teams can see which campaigns produce revenue, prove their impact on business results, and optimize for what's really working.

Built to Deliver the Right Experience and Outcome

Nico meets buyers wherever high-intent demand starts and carries the conversation through to a booked outcome:

Engages buyers across every channel: Nico engages and converts inquiries from website forms, inbound phone calls, Google Local Services Ads, and digital advertising lead forms from Google Ads, Meta, Yelp, and Angi with full attribution.





Nico engages and converts inquiries from website forms, inbound phone calls, Google Local Services Ads, and digital advertising lead forms from Google Ads, Meta, Yelp, and Angi with full attribution. Integrates with the revenue stack: Nico connects to the systems teams already run on, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and NexHealth, to automate lead capture and appointment scheduling.





Nico connects to the systems teams already run on, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and NexHealth, to automate lead capture and appointment scheduling. Acts to drive every outcome: Nico qualifies intent and takes the right action, including booking and rescheduling appointments, routing high-intent callers to a live agent, answering shoppers' questions so they can complete a purchase, re-engaging consumers who abandon online scheduling, deflecting non-leads, and escalating support inquiries to the right resource.

Nico Turns Overnight Inquiries Into Appointments and Revenue

University Hospitals put Nico to work engaging patients the moment they reached out, even after hours.

"On the first night of launching Nico, it recovered 25 appointments," said Matt Eaves, VP of Digital Marketing, University Hospitals. "Additionally, the AI agent received a text from a patient within our hospital who was reaching out for help. Because he stated he was in the hospital, the AI correctly informed him to find a staff member for assistance. It's an impressive use case of something that wasn't in the AI's scripting, yet it handled it appropriately."

Nico is available through Invoca's AI Messaging Agent, generally available today, and AI Voice Agent, now in beta. Request a demo to see what Nico can do for your revenue: https://www.invoca.com/solutions/engagement

More Information:

Meet Nico: The AI Agent Built for the Next-Gen Buyer Journey https://www.invoca.com/blog/meet-nico-invoca-ai-revenue-conversion-agent

Learn how Invoca's AI Messaging Agent engages and converts leads over text 24/7: https://www.invoca.com/platform/ai-messaging-agent-sms

Learn how Invoca's AI Voice Agent turns inbound calls into booked revenue: https://www.invoca.com/platform/ai-voice-agent

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic – connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca