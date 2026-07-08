Invoca Joins The Trade Desk Marketplace to Connect Programmatic Spend to Calls, Conversions, and Revenue

New no-code integration brings Invoca's AI-powered call and conversion data into The Trade Desk, giving advertisers the offline signals to target audiences most likely to convert, grow revenue, and prove their impact on business outcomes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution, today announced a new no-code integration with The Trade Desk, a leading global advertising technology company. Invoca is now named as a partner on The Trade Desk Marketplace, enabling marketing teams and agencies to connect their programmatic campaigns to the digital and phone leads, conversions, and revenue they drive to contact centers and business locations.

The no-code integration feeds Invoca's AI-powered lead and conversion data directly into The Trade Desk via its Conversions API (CAPI), giving advertisers the ability to optimize spend for what's really driving appointments and sales, retarget phone leads that didn't convert, and suppress non-leads and converted callers from seeing ads.

Programmatic Advertisers Face Pressure to Prove Revenue Impact Beyond the Click

As brands seek to connect media investment to measurable business outcomes, US programmatic ad spend is projected to exceed $203 billion in 2026, and with that spend comes mounting pressure to prove impact on revenue. Nowhere is that pressure more acute than in industries like healthcare, insurance, financial services, telecom, home services, and automotive, where a high percentage of conversions happen over the phone at contact centers and business locations. Because programmatic optimization still leans on last-click attribution, those phone conversions fall out of the picture, leaving ROAS understated, CPA inflated, and optimization decisions made on partial data.

AI-Powered Conversation Data Closes the Loop Between Impressions and Conversions

With the new integration, Invoca captures each digital lead and call, attributes it to the originating Trade Desk impression, and uses AI to classify the interaction as a qualified lead, a conversion, or another signal the brand defines. That data is sent to The Trade Desk in near-real time, where it's acted on like any other measurement event. Because activation happens entirely in the Invoca UI, advertisers can turn it on without developer resources.

"For brands that depend on conversations to book appointments and close sales, proving the revenue impact of programmatic advertising has been a persistent challenge," said Nathan Ziv, EVP of Product Management at Invoca. "As a partner on The Trade Desk Marketplace measuring offline calls and conversions, Invoca closes that gap by connecting programmatic campaigns to the appointments and revenue they actually drive, all within the platform advertisers already use to buy media."

The integration enables marketers and agencies to:

Measure accurate attribution and true ROAS : Capture every lead and conversion programmatic campaigns drive, instead of optimizing against a subset of the data.

: Capture every lead and conversion programmatic campaigns drive, instead of optimizing against a subset of the data. Build smarter audiences and suppression lists : Increase conversion rates and reduce CPA by retargeting qualified leads who didn't convert on the call, suppressing callers that did convert and non-leads, and building lookalikes from the highest-value callers.

: Increase conversion rates and reduce CPA by retargeting qualified leads who didn't convert on the call, suppressing callers that did convert and non-leads, and building lookalikes from the highest-value callers. Optimize across the full omnichannel ecosystem: Apply business outcomes to bidding across display, video, audio, digital out-of-home, and CTV in real time.

"Advertisers are increasingly focused on connecting their media investments to real business outcomes, and in many industries, those outcomes happen over the phone," said Donny Spano, Director of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "Our integration with Invoca brings offline phone lead and conversion data into the platform, making it easier for brands and agencies to measure the full impact of their omnichannel campaigns and optimize toward outcomes that go beyond the click."

Agencies managing programmatic campaigns in call-heavy verticals see the integration as filling a long-standing gap in the measurement stack.

"For clients in categories like healthcare, insurance, and financial services, the most valuable conversions happen over the phone," said Nate Hulke, Director of Digital Media at Ovative Group. "This integration connects programmatic impressions to those calls and puts that data to work with better attribution, smarter audience targeting, and optimization across the full ecosystem. It's a gap that's existed for a long time. This helps close it."

Integration Available Now

The Invoca integration with The Trade Desk is available now through The Trade Desk Marketplace. Enterprise brands can activate through their Invoca account team; advertisers and agencies new to Invoca can request a demo. Learn more at invoca.com/integrations/the-trade-desk.

More Information

Learn more about Invoca's integration with The Trade Desk: www.invoca.com/blog/official-measurement-partner-the-trade-desk-marketplace

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca