Invoca Names JB Brown Chief Technology Officer as AI Agent Adoption Accelerates

Brown joins from Smartsheet with two decades of engineering leadership and a track record of

scaling AI-native development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the AI-powered leader in revenue execution, today announced the appointment of JB Brown as Chief Technology Officer. Brown joins as the company expands its AI agents that run buyer journeys for consumer brands, following the June launch of Nico, its AI revenue conversion agent.

Brown comes to Invoca from Smartsheet, where he led the engineering organization through its transition to AI-native engineering and agentic development workflows.

At Invoca, he will own the engineering strategy and platform architecture as the company expands the Invoca Platform and the AI agents that run buyer journeys for marketing, engagement, and contact center teams, turning buyer interactions into revenue.

"JB has spent his career driving change by teaching and modeling the behaviors he wants to see, working alongside engineers to evolve how software gets built and shipped," said Gregg Johnson, CEO, Invoca. "Teams that build with AI every day build better AI for customers. That is the connection JB makes, and it is why he will move our platform and our agents forward faster."

Brown has spent the last several years working directly on agentic systems. At Smartsheet, he designed an agentic software development lifecycle, embedding specialized AI agents across architecture, implementation, testing, and operations. He is also a top 15 contributor to Roo Code, an open-source AI coding agent project, and most recently founded Prosponsive, where he has been building an agentic development framework and a personal autonomous agent platform.

"Invoca has built a rare combination of trusted first-party data and real AI expertise, and that foundation is what makes agentic technology genuinely useful for revenue teams," said Brown. "The draw for me was an engineering culture where agentic development is already the way the work gets done rather than a pilot running on the side. That is how you attract the best engineers and turn raw velocity into a lasting competitive edge."

Brown joins Invoca following the June 2026 launch of Nico and the release of the company's 2026 Lead Conversion Benchmarks Report, an analysis of 70 million voice and SMS conversations that found leads referred from ChatGPT convert at the highest rate of any channel.

Explore open roles on the engineering team, along with several other opportunities across the business: https://www.invoca.com/company/careers.

More Information

Learn more about the Invoca Platform, the Data + AI platform to drive revenue growth: https://www.invoca.com/platform/invoca

Meet Nico, the AI Agent built for the next-gen buyer journey: https://www.invoca.com/blog/meet-nico-invoca-ai-revenue-conversion-agent

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic – connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca