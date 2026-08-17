Iorio Law PLLC Now Represents Investors Holding More Than $50 Million in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Investments, Including More Than $40 Million in Versity/Crew DSTs

Securities arbitration firm expands nationwide representation of DST investors as lawsuits, loan defaults, distribution suspensions, and bankruptcy proceedings mount across Versity-, Crew-, and Nelson Brothers-related offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iorio Law PLLC, a securities arbitration law firm representing investors nationwide, announced today that it now represents investors holding beneficial interests in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments acquired for more than $50 million in the aggregate. More than $40 million of those investments are in DSTs sponsored by Versity Investments, LLC, Versity Invest, LLC, Crew Enterprises, LLC, and related entities.

The firm's DST representation spans offerings sponsored or issued by Nelson Brothers Professional Real Estate, LLC and its successor and related entities, including NB Private Capital, LLC and Versity Investments, LLC; Crew Enterprises, LLC (formerly Versity Invest, LLC); and Inspired Healthcare Capital, LLC.

"This milestone reflects the scale of the financial harm confronting DST investors across the country," said August M. Iorio, founder and managing attorney of Iorio Law PLLC. "These investors believed their broker-dealers had independently investigated the sponsor, its principals, the underlying real estate, the financing, and the use of offering proceeds. Instead, they are dealing with suspended income, illiquidity, defaults, lawsuits, and the potential impairment of their principal."

More Than $40 Million in Versity/Crew DSTs

Iorio Law's Versity/Crew representation includes investors holding beneficial interests in: One on 4th DST; Hayworth Tanglewood DST; Vintage DST; The Walk DST; Apex South Creek DST; 4th and J DST; Oakbrook DST; Shadowglen DST; Inspire on 22nd DST; Astoria DST; Wolf Run DST; Buckingham DST; The Nine DST; and Campus Walk DST. The firm also represents investors in related securities, including Versity Income Property (VIP) Notes.

Public filings, sponsor communications, and investor reports reflect mounting problems across many of these offerings, including suspended distributions, mortgage-loan defaults, lender disputes, bankruptcy and foreclosure proceedings, sponsor-control disputes, lawsuits, declining property performance, and limited access to reliable financial information. Iorio Law maintains a detailed Versity/Crew DST investigation at www.DSTattorney.law identifying many of the affected properties and selling broker-dealers.

"Representing investors across numerous properties and brokerage firms gives us a view of recurring sales practices, disclosure failures, and sponsor problems that no single investor could piece together alone," Iorio said. "We are building a centralized record of these offerings so individual investors do not have to reconstruct complex sponsor structures, years of litigation, and property-level records on their own."

DST Investors Are Passive and Often Have No Practical Exit

Beneficial interests in DSTs are securities sold through private-placement offerings, frequently to investors completing time-sensitive Section 1031 exchanges. DST investors are passive: they have no control over property operations, the master tenant, reserves, related-party fees, distributions, or the timing of a sale. Because DST interests are not publicly traded and have no meaningful secondary market, investors often have no practical exit when distributions stop or the sponsor experiences financial distress. Depending on the offering, a material portion of investor capital may also be consumed by selling commissions, dealer-manager fees, and sponsor and related-party fees before the remaining funds ever reach the property.

Lawsuits and FINRA Arbitration Claims Target Broker-Dealer Gatekeeping Failures

Most investor claims against brokerage firms proceed in FINRA arbitration rather than in court lawsuits. Iorio Law's recent Statements of Claim allege, depending on the investor, offering, brokerage firm, and applicable law, that selling broker-dealers failed to:

conduct a reasonable, independent investigation of the DST sponsor, its principals, the underlying property, the financing, the use of offering proceeds, and material conflicts;





identify and disclose publicly available lawsuits, sponsor-related allegations, and other red flags;





provide fair and balanced disclosure of illiquidity, leverage, fees and commissions, sponsor risk, distribution-suspension risk, and potential principal impairment;





place retail customers' interests ahead of the firm's and the broker's compensation, as Regulation Best Interest requires, and consider reasonably available alternatives; and





establish and enforce adequate supervisory systems governing private-placement due diligence, product approval, and sales practices.

Depending on the facts and applicable law, investor claims may include negligence, negligent misrepresentations and omissions, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, failure to supervise, control-person liability, and violations of state securities laws. Available remedies may include rescission or rescissory damages, compensatory and well-managed-account damages, lost income, statutory interest, recoverable attorneys' fees and costs, and punitive damages where supported by the evidence and applicable law.

"Broker-dealers are not passive order takers when they recommend complex, high-commission private placements," Iorio said. "They are supposed to be independent gatekeepers. A firm cannot repeat a sponsor's marketing materials, ignore red flags, collect substantial compensation, and then put the entire risk of deficient due diligence on the customer."

Broker-Dealers Involved in the Sale of the Investments

Based on offering materials, subscription records, brokerage-account records, and other documents reviewed by Iorio Law, broker-dealers involved in the sale of one or more of the represented investments include: Great Point Capital, LLC; Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments; Coastal Equities, Inc., now known as Realta Equities, Inc.; Emerson Equity LLC; Lion Street Financial, LLC; Stonecrest Capital Markets, Inc.; IFP Securities, LLC; WestPark Capital, Inc.; IBN Financial Services, Inc.; Dempsey Lord Smith, LLC; WealthForge Securities, LLC; AAG Capital, Inc.; Cabin Securities, Inc.; Aurora Securities, Inc.; Capulent LLC; and MSC-BD, LLC. The managing broker-dealer for particular Versity- or Crew-related offerings varied by offering and investment date; Emerson Equity LLC, WealthForge Securities, LLC, and MIT Associates LLC served in that role during different periods.

The identification of a brokerage firm in this release does not mean that Iorio Law has asserted a claim against that firm in every matter, that every listed firm sold every listed investment, or that liability has been established. Each investor's potential claim must be evaluated separately, and allegations in pending proceedings remain allegations unless established through an arbitration award, judicial decision, or settlement.

Information for DST Investors

Iorio Law continues to speak with DST investors about suspended or reduced distributions; property income, debt service, and value; mortgage defaults and refinancing risk; sponsor and affiliate transactions; the use of syndication proceeds; capital calls, UPREIT proposals, bankruptcies, and foreclosures; and potential recovery from the brokerage firm or financial professional that recommended the investment. Investors should preserve their private-placement memoranda, subscription agreements, Section 1031 exchange documents, account statements, investor reports, and all communications with their financial professionals.

About Iorio Law PLLC

Iorio Law PLLC is a New York-based securities arbitration law firm representing individual investors, families, trusts, businesses, and institutional investors nationwide. The firm represents investors, never brokerage firms or financial advisors, in claims involving private placements and alternative investments, Regulation Best Interest, misrepresentations and omissions, deficient due diligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and failure to supervise. Founder and managing attorney August M. Iorio has represented investors in more than 800 securities arbitration matters and has been instrumental in recovering nearly $100 million for investors throughout his career. For more information, visit www.iorio.law.

Media and Investor Contact

August M. Iorio

Founder and Managing Attorney

Iorio Law PLLC

One World Trade Center, 85th Floor

New York, New York 10007

Phone: (646) 330-4624

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iorio.law

Iorio Law PLLC — Recovering Investor Losses Nationwide

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Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this release is provided for general informational purposes and is not legal advice. Each matter is different and must be evaluated on its own facts and applicable law. Reading this release or contacting the firm does not, by itself, create an attorney-client relationship.

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