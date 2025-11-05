Iorio Law PLLC Files Nearly $2 Million FINRA Arbitration Claim Over Sale of GWG L Bonds; DOJ Indictment of Former GWG CEO Underscores Investor Concerns

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iorio Law PLLC, a securities arbitration law firm representing investors nationwide, announced that it has filed a nearly $2 million FINRA arbitration claim (FINRA No. 25-02280) against a brokerage firm for its sale of GWG Holdings Inc. L Bonds to a group of foreign retail investors.

The claim alleges that the brokerage firm and its registered representatives recommended and sold speculative, high-risk, and illiquid GWG L Bonds without conducting adequate due diligence and in violation of FINRA's suitability obligations.

According to the Statement of Claim, a broker with only a few months of industry experience recommended that a 21-year-old foreign college student residing in New York—who had no prior investment experience—invest $800,000 in a GWG L Bond in late 2019. The same broker and brokerage firm also recommended that other foreign investors purchase an additional $1.15 million of the same impaired securities.

DOJ Indictment Highlights Widespread Misconduct

The filing comes just days before the U.S. Department of Justice indicted former GWG CEO and Board Chairman Bradley Heppner on multiple charges, including securities fraud, wire fraud, and falsification of records. The indictment alleges that Heppner diverted more than $150 million from GWG for personal use, including luxury property renovations and personal expenses.

The DOJ's indictment reinforces long-standing investor concerns about systemic misconduct and failures of due diligence that contributed to the collapse of GWG Holdings and the losses suffered by thousands of retail investors nationwide.

"This criminal indictment validates what investors and regulators have been saying for years—GWG's products were deeply flawed, and many brokers failed to protect their clients," said August M. Iorio, founder of Iorio Law PLLC. "Our new case underscores how inexperienced brokers, pressured by their firms, were pushing complex, illiquid securities on unsophisticated investors without proper due diligence or disclosure."

Urgent Call for Investors to Act

The firm warns that investors who purchased GWG L Bonds in late 2019 or 2020 face rapidly approaching deadlines to file claims.

"Securities arbitration claims are subject to strict eligibility and statute of limitations rules," said Iorio. "Investors who purchased GWG L Bonds in late 2019 or 2020 need to act now to preserve their rights. If they do not, otherwise meritorious claims may result in no recovery."

Iorio Law PLLC encourages all L bond investors to visit its GWG L Bond Investor Recovery Center for more information about their rights.

Background on GWG L Bonds

GWG Holdings, Inc., based in Dallas, raised nearly $2 billion from retail investors through its L Bond program—complex, high-commission securities marketed as income-producing investments. The company defaulted on its bond obligations in 2022 and later entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving investors with substantial losses.

Under its confirmed bankruptcy plan, investors are expected to recover only 2%–3% of their principal, according to court filings and reports from the GWG Wind Down Trust.

Mr. Iorio has already recovered more than $3.8 million for GWG L Bond investors through FINRA arbitration and continues to represent clients nationwide in claims against dozens of brokerage firms that sold the product, such as Emerson Equity LLC, Western International Securities, Inc., Centaurus Financial, and Aegis Capital Corp.

About Iorio Law PLLC

Iorio Law PLLC is a New York-based securities arbitration and investor-advocacy law firm representing clients nationwide in claims involving stockbroker misconduct, unsuitable investment recommendations, and violations of FINRA and SEC rules.

The firm's founder, August M. Iorio, has handled more than 700 securities arbitration cases and has helped investors recover nearly $100 million in losses.

Contact:

August M. Iorio

Iorio Law PLLC

One World Trade Center, 85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (646) 330-4624

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iorio.law

