IPSY Debuts First In-House Brand

"One of the core ways that we delight our members is through the discovery of new brands they might not have otherwise known about," says Marcelo Camberos, Co-Founder and CEO of IPSY. "We are uniquely positioned to create innovative products that address hidden pain points and enable Ipsters to express their unique beauty in unexpected ways."

Complex Culture was developed as an antidote to a culture of chaos and complexity, delivering simplified beauty solutions that help time-pressed consumers show up with confidence to take on the day. The brand will first launch with a high-performance brush collection designed to do the work of multiple brushes to address an unmet need: IPSY data shows that 85% of members consider brushes a necessary tool in their daily beauty routine, yet nearly 2 million of them find it confusing to know which brushes to use for any specific makeup application.

The debut collection includes eight multi-purpose brushes handcrafted from sustainably sourced materials that are all vegan and cruelty-free. The brushes feature exclusive SYN-TECH™ bristles and an ergonomic, 100% biodegradable handle with a velvet matte grip aimed to provide comfort, control, and ease of application.

The complete assortment includes:

Contour ᐧ Blush ( $35 MSRP) : Multitasking 3-in-1 brush for applying blush, contouring, and blending with a few easy strokes.

ᐧ : Multitasking 3-in-1 brush for applying blush, contouring, and blending with a few easy strokes. Angled Foundation ( $35 MSRP) : Unlike a typical round or foundation brush, the angled edges fit perfectly into the contours of the nose, under eyes and cheeks, and along the hair and jawline.

: Unlike a typical round or foundation brush, the angled edges fit perfectly into the contours of the nose, under eyes and cheeks, and along the hair and jawline. Precision Concealer ( $26 MSRP) : Angled brush is designed to reach small areas and corners of the face for smooth coverage and easy application.

: Angled brush is designed to reach small areas and corners of the face for smooth coverage and easy application. Press & Set ᐧ Bronzer ( $35 MSRP) : Luxuriously dense 2-in-1 setting and bronzing brush helps achieve a soft finish and overall glow.

ᐧ : Luxuriously dense 2-in-1 setting and bronzing brush helps achieve a soft finish and overall glow. All Over Highlight Powder ( $20 MSRP) : Unique fluffy brush can be used to create a luminous or matte finish.

: Unique fluffy brush can be used to create a luminous or matte finish. All Over Shadow ( $18 MSRP) : Universal brush designed to work beautifully across all eye shapes and contours.

: Universal brush designed to work beautifully across all eye shapes and contours. Precision Eyelid ( $18 MSRP) : Crafted with bristles dense enough to pack on powder shadows with little fallout, while arrow-shaped tip reaches hard-to-get areas with precision application.

: Crafted with bristles dense enough to pack on powder shadows with little fallout, while arrow-shaped tip reaches hard-to-get areas with precision application. Easy Crease Definer ( $18 MSRP) : Innovative three-sided brush, with one side to define eye creases, one to highlight inner eye corners, and one to sweep shadow across upper and lower lash lines.

: Innovative three-sided brush, with one side to define eye creases, one to highlight inner eye corners, and one to sweep shadow across upper and lower lash lines. Vegan Leather Makeup Bag ( $15 MSRP) : Slim design protects the integrity of each brush and is perfect for travel.

: Slim design protects the integrity of each brush and is perfect for travel. Luxe Vegan Leather Makeup Case ( $75 MSRP): Double-decker makeup case with a removable brush holder and a zippable bottom to store foundations, primers, shadows, and more.

The Complex Culture collection is now available for purchase at complexculturebeauty.com and IPSY Shopper. Select styles will also be included in December Glam Bags.

About IPSY

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than half a billion content views every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

