iPullRank Named a Profound Agency Partner, Formalizing Enterprise AI Search Collaboration

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iPullRank, the enterprise AI Search agency behind the Relevance Engineering framework, has been named a Profound Agency Partner.

The designation formalizes a collaboration across enterprise programs, product development, measurement, and the Profound Agent Template Marketplace. iPullRank uses Profound's citation, source, prompt, and visibility data to help brands understand where they appear in AI Search and which content or technical changes can improve performance.

"Profound is the rocket ship and we're the jetpack traveling on the same path. We're very excited for our continued and deepening partnership," said Mike King, Founder and CEO of iPullRank.

iPullRank contributed three launch agents to the Profound Agent Template Marketplace: the Citation Gap Engine, Query Fan-Out Coverage Auditor, and Explanatory Power Index Audit. The workflows bring components of iPullRank's Relevance Engineering methodology into Profound, helping marketing teams move from visibility data to action.

iPullRank has tested unreleased Profound capabilities and provided feedback.

"Clients depend on us to develop the strategy that maximizes Profound's potential in shaping their AEO positioning," said Patrick Schofield, Associate Director of Relevance Engineering at iPullRank. "From testing unreleased capabilities to porting our methodology into launch agents, this partnership formalizes what has already been true: Profound's outcome data and our content engineering are two halves of the same system."

"iPullRank has been one of our closest collaborators since the early days of enterprise AI Search," said Trevor Pyle, Head of Marketing at Profound. "Their Relevance Engineering expertise and hands-on partnership have helped shape our product, from early design feedback to the launch of agents that bring proven enterprise workflows into the Profound marketplace. Together, we're helping brands turn AI Search intelligence into better decisions, stronger execution, and measurable business outcomes."

The partnership gives brands a connected system for understanding AI Search performance and improving it. Profound provides intelligence across answer engines, and iPullRank turns that intelligence into strategy, content, technical programs, and measurement.

To assess your organization's AI Search readiness, visit iPullRank.com/ai-search.

About iPullRank

iPullRank is an enterprise SEO and AI Search agency based in New York City. Led by Founder and CEO Mike King, the agency created Relevance Engineering, a multidisciplinary framework combining information retrieval, artificial intelligence, content strategy, digital PR, and user experience.

iPullRank helps enterprise and mid-market brands improve how they are retrieved, understood, cited, and recommended across traditional search engines and AI Search platforms. Its services include Relevance Engineering, Resonance Design, Strategic Planning, AEO/GEO, SEO, content engineering, content strategy, and content marketing.

Learn more at iPullRank.com.

About Profound

AI is the new front door to your business. That's why we built Profound, the marketing workbench trusted by 18% of the Fortune 500 as well as industry innovators including Ramp, MongoDB, and Figma. Pulling from 1.5 billion+ real user prompts, Profound shows you what people are asking AI, and how your brand shows up across every major Answer Engine. Profound analyzes your data through the lens of your team's goals to find opportunities worth acting on. In one click, you can go from idea to action with Agents, freeing your team to do the work only they can do. Every action is tracked, so you know what's moving the needle. Profound is designed to help you understand and control how your brand shows up in AI Search.

Learn more at TryProfound.com.

Media Contacts

iPullRank

Garrett Sussman

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Profound

Layla Baradaran

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iPullRank