SEO Week 2026 Brings AI Search Leaders to New York--With The LOX and Method Man Headlining Algorhythms After-Party

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEO Week 2026, the flagship conference from performance marketing agency iPullRank, returns to New York City from April 27 through April 30, bringing together some of the most influential minds in search, artificial intelligence, and digital strategy.

Founded by iPullRank CEO Mike King, SEO Week has quickly established itself as a leading forum for understanding how modern search engines—and increasingly AI-driven systems—are reshaping how information is discovered, ranked, and consumed.

iPullRank's flagship conference returns April 27-30, 2026 blending cutting-edge search innovation with a culture-driven live experience.

With four days of programming, dozens of expert speakers, and a global audience of marketers, technologists, and business leaders, the conference is designed to go beyond surface-level tactics and dive into the mechanics of how search truly works in 2026.

"Search is no longer about keywords—it's about systems, semantics, and how machines interpret information," said King. "SEO Week is where we challenge outdated thinking and build a clearer understanding of what's actually happening under the hood."

King, an internationally recognized speaker and the creator of Relevance Engineering (r19g), has advised major global brands including SAP, American Express, and HSBC through his work at iPullRank. His upcoming book, The Science of SEO, aims to further redefine how the industry approaches search in the age of AI.

But SEO Week isn't just about what happens in the conference room.

On April 29, the event expands into culture with the highly anticipated Algorhythms After-Party at HK Hall—an experience that merges technology, music, and community in a way few industry events attempt.

The free, 21+ event will feature performances from hip-hop icons The LOX and a surprise guest from the Wutang Clan, alongside Mike King performing as Mic King, Chicago lyricist Psalm One, and an opening set from DJ Mr. Len. The night will be hosted by underground mainstays Tonedeff and PackFM.

Framed as "SEO Week's worst kept secret," the after-party reflects iPullRank's broader philosophy: that search, content, and culture are deeply interconnected.

"Algorhythms is where everything comes together," said King. "The same creativity and structure that drives great music also drives great content and discovery. This is about celebrating both."

Held at HK Hall in Manhattan, the venue's concert-style setup will transform the after-party into a full live performance experience rather than a traditional networking event.

As SEO Week continues to grow, it is positioning itself as a defining moment for an industry navigating rapid change, reflecting how people find, engage with, and create content.

SEO Week 2026 runs April 27–30. For more information, visit www.seoweek.org.

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

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SOURCE iPullRank