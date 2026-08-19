IQST - IQSTEL Reports 1H 2026 Revenue of $207 Million, Up 59% Year-Over-Year, as Stockholders' Equity Reaches $17.2 Million

First-Half Revenue Annualizes to $414 Million, Equivalent to $41.18 in Annualized Revenue Per Share, as IQSTEL Continues Building Scale and Expanding Higher-Margin Digital Services

IQSTEL's $17.2 Million in Stockholders' Equity Stands More Than 50% Above the Company's Current Market Capitalization, Highlighting a Significant Gap Between Book Value and Public-Market Valuation

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) ("IQSTEL" or the "Company"), a global telecommunications and technology company, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, delivering strong year-over-year revenue growth, higher gross profit, and a solid balance sheet as the Company continues executing its strategy to build a global technology platform combining telecommunications scale with higher-margin digital services.

First-Half 2026 Financial Highlights

IQSTEL generated $207 million in revenue during the first six months of 2026, compared with approximately $130 million during the same period in 2025, representing growth of approximately 59% year-over-year.

Gross profit increased to approximately $4.8 million, compared with approximately $3.8 million during the first half of 2025, an increase of approximately 26% year-over-year.

Metric 1H 2026 1H 2025 Growth Revenue $207.0M $130.0M +59 % Gross Profit $4.8M $3.8M +26 %

The first-half performance builds on IQSTEL's strong first quarter, when the Company reported $97.9 million in revenue, up 69.9% year-over-year.

IQSTEL generated approximately $109 million in revenue during the second quarter alone as the Company advances toward its previously announced 2026 revenue objective.

A $414 Million Annualized Revenue Business Based on First-Half Results

Based solely on annualizing first-half 2026 results, IQSTEL's $207 million in six-month revenue represents an annualized revenue level of approximately $414 million, demonstrating the scale the Company has built through years of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of its global commercial platform.

Based on approximately 10.05 million shares used for the Company's per-share calculations, IQSTEL's first-half financial metrics translate into:

Key Per-Share Metric 1H 2026 Revenue (Six Months) $207 million Revenue Per Share (Six Months) $20.59 Annualized Revenue Based on 1H Results $414 million Annualized Revenue Per Share Based on 1H Results $41.18 Total Assets $48.2 million Assets Per Share approximately $4.79 Stockholders' Equity $17.2 million Equity Per Share approximately $1.71

Management believes these metrics provide investors with an additional perspective on the operating scale and balance-sheet value represented by each outstanding share of IQSTEL.

The annualized revenue figures presented above are calculated by multiplying first-half 2026 revenue by two solely to illustrate the annualized mathematical equivalent of the Company's first-half results. These figures are not a forecast or projection of the Company's actual full-year 2026 results.

Balance Sheet Supports the Company's Next Phase of Growth

As of June 30, 2026, IQSTEL reported:

Total Assets: $48.2 million

$48.2 million Total Liabilities: $31.0 million

$31.0 million Stockholders' Equity: $17.2 million

IQSTEL's approximately $17.2 million in stockholders' equity represents approximately 5% growth from December 31, 2025, further strengthening the Company's financial foundation as it continues executing its growth strategy and expanding its higher-margin Digital Services business.

Management believes the relationship between IQSTEL's stockholders' equity and its current market capitalization highlights a significant disconnect between the Company's accounting book value and its public-market valuation.

At current market levels, IQSTEL's approximately $17.2 million of stockholders' equity alone is more than 50% greater than the Company's market capitalization. In other words, the market is currently valuing the entire Company at a substantial discount to its reported stockholders' equity, before any value is assigned to its operating platform, revenue scale, global telecom infrastructure, or Digital Services expansion.

Management believes this comparison provides an important perspective for shareholders and underscores what it views as a significant gap between IQSTEL's current public-market valuation and the underlying financial and operating value of the Company.

From Global Telecom Scale to a Global Digital Services Platform

IQSTEL's strategy is built around two complementary business divisions: Telecommunications and Digital Services.

The Telecommunications division provides the global scale, commercial relationships, infrastructure, transaction volume, and customer connectivity that IQSTEL has developed over more than a decade.

The Digital Services division is designed to leverage that existing global platform to distribute higher-margin technology solutions across areas including fintech, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital health, and other advanced digital services.

Each new technology product moves through commercial infrastructure and carrier relationships IQSTEL already has in place, rather than a distribution network built from scratch.

Today, IQSTEL's global platform includes:

Relationships and interconnections with more than 600 telecom operators worldwide;

Operations across multiple international markets and continents;

A potential commercial reach of approximately 2.3 billion end users through the networks of its telecom customers;

An established global infrastructure supporting hundreds of millions of dollars in annual transactions; and

A growing Digital Services division focused on expanding IQSTEL's participation in higher-margin technology markets.

Management believes the combination of telecommunications scale, digital services, and global distribution is central to IQSTEL's next stage of development.

Revenue Growth Is Only Part of the Strategy

While IQSTEL's growth to $207 million in first-half revenue demonstrates the scale of the Company's platform, management's strategy is increasingly focused on translating that scale into higher gross profit, stronger Adjusted EBITDA, and greater operating leverage.

Gross profit increased approximately 26% year-over-year, from $3.8 million to $4.8 million.

IQSTEL believes the continued expansion of Digital Services can progressively change the Company's revenue mix by adding technology products and services with potentially higher margins than its traditional telecommunications business.

That shift is central to IQSTEL's long-term strategy: keep growing the telecom platform and use it to commercialize higher-margin digital products and services.

Management Commentary

Leandro José Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, commented:

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates the scale IQSTEL has built. We generated $207 million in revenue in only six months, representing approximately 59% growth compared with the first half of last year, while gross profit increased approximately 26% to $4.8 million."

Mr. Iglesias continued:

"But revenue growth is only one part of our story. We have spent years building a global telecommunications platform with relationships across more than 600 telecom operators and potential access to approximately 2.3 billion end users through our customers. Our objective now is to increasingly monetize that platform through higher-margin digital services."

Mr. Iglesias concluded:

"At our first-half revenue level, IQSTEL is operating at approximately $414 million in annualized revenue, equivalent to approximately $41.18 in annualized revenue per share based on our current per-share calculation. At the same time, we ended the first half with approximately $48.2 million in assets and $17.2 million in stockholders' equity. We believe our scale, continued growth, a stronger balance sheet, and the shift toward higher-margin Digital Services position us well for the next phase of IQSTEL."

Outlook: Continuing Toward the Next Level of Scale

IQSTEL remains focused on disciplined execution during the second half of 2026 and continues to pursue its previously announced $430 million revenue objective for fiscal year 2026, while increasingly focusing on gross profit expansion, Adjusted EBITDA generation, operating leverage, and the commercialization of higher-margin Digital Services.

First-half revenue of $207 million represents approximately 48% of the Company's $430 million full-year revenue objective, requiring approximately $223 million of revenue during the second half to achieve that target.

Management believes IQSTEL remains on track to achieve its 2026 revenue objective. Historically, the second half of the year has been stronger than the first half for the Company, reflecting the seasonality and commercial dynamics of its business. Based on this historical pattern, combined with the Company's current commercial momentum, management believes the $430 million full-year revenue objective remains achievable.

Importantly, IQSTEL's focus for the second half extends beyond revenue growth. The Company is also working to convert that scale into margin — gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and operating leverage — and to bring higher-margin Digital Services to market across its global platform.

Management believes IQSTEL enters the second half of 2026 with significant commercial momentum and an increasingly diversified technology platform.

IQSTEL's objective is to convert its global scale into sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value.

IQSTEL Invites Investors to First-Half 2026 Earnings Call

IQSTEL invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties to participate in the Company's First-Half 2026 Earnings Call, where management will discuss the Company's financial performance, business strategy, Digital Services expansion, and outlook for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

Earnings Call Information

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Conference ID: 9936508

Toll-Free (North America):

International (Toll):

Webcast (Audience): https://app.webinar.net/0dr8N5peBG4

Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing the numbers above and referencing Conference ID 9936508, or by joining through the live webcast.

During the call, IQSTEL management expects to discuss first-half revenue growth, gross profit, the $430 million 2026 revenue objective, and the Digital Services business.

A replay of the call will be archived and made available on the Company's website following the event.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecommunications and technology company operating through two core business divisions: Telecom and Digital Services. The Telecom Division is the foundation of IQSTEL's global platform, operating across 24 countries with more than 600 telecommunications carrier interconnections and delivering international voice, SMS, messaging, and connectivity solutions to some of the world's largest telecom operators and enterprise customers. Through these customer relationships, IQSTEL's platform has the potential to reach approximately 2.3 billion end users worldwide. Building on this global infrastructure and commercial reach, the Digital Services Division is focused on higher-margin technology solutions across Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Communications, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Digital Health, Enterprise Automation, and Content Services. Built through nearly two decades of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is leveraging the scale and reach of its Telecom business to accelerate the growth of Digital Services and drive its next phase of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expansion.

For more information, visit:

Corporate: www.iqstel.com

Telecom: www.iqsteltelecom.com

Digital Services: www.iqsteldigital.com

Official Investor Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE iQSTEL