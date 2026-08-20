IRIS Optronics Pushes Infinity® Solar-Powered ChLCD E-Paper Technology to New Heights with 31.5-Inch Outdoor Display and Embedded Perovskite Indoor Solution

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Optronics, a leading developer of full-color Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) e-Paper, today announced significant advances in its Infinity® solar-powered ChLCD e-Paper series, including a 31.5-inch large-format outdoor commercial display, making it the only mass-producible product of its size currently available on the market. At the same time, the company has developed an embedded perovskite-powered ChLCD e-Paper solution for indoor display. By combining perovskite's ability to achieve efficient photovoltaic conversion under different light sources with the compatible transmittance of ChLCD e-Paper, the integrated solution enables even low-intensity ambient light to be effectively converted into electricity.

Under 400 lux indoor lighting, IRIS Optronics' 10-inch indoor Infinity® display can generate sufficient energy over 24 hours to refresh the e-Paper display 4 times per day. The technology has the potential to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while enabling more environmentally friendly, sustainable displays.

"In the early development of Infinity® displays, our ChLCD e-Paper technology became known for its strengths in outdoor applications, including sharp, vivid color performance under direct sunlight and the ability to integrate solar power generation," said Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman and CEO of IRIS Optronics. "As demand for large-format outdoor commercial displays continues to grow, we have successfully developed a 31.5-inch product with mass-production capability to address this market opportunity."

"At the same time, we are actively advancing the development of Infinity® technology for indoor commercial display applications. Perovskite's ability to generate electricity under a broad range of lighting conditions can help address the challenges associated with low-intensity indoor light. By leveraging its high photovoltaic efficiency, we can further enhance the self-powering capability of indoor Infinity® displays and deliver a more sustainable solution for commercial environments. This enables Infinity® to address both indoor and outdoor markets while continuously improving energy efficiency."

IRIS Optronics embeds a perovskite photovoltaic film within the ChLCD e-Paper module, replacing the conventional black back sheet. In addition to creating a more aesthetically refined appearance, the design enables the display to convert incident light into electricity while maintaining its display functionality, further enhancing the energy autonomy of e-Paper and opening up innovative applications for self-powered displays and smart IoT solutions.

Perovskite is a class of photovoltaic materials characterized by a distinctive crystal structure. Compared with conventional silicon-based solar cells, perovskite has a higher light absorption coefficient, enabling thinner films to efficiently absorb light. It also offers advantages such as high photovoltaic efficiency, low-temperature processing, and lower manufacturing costs, making it an important development direction for next-generation solar technologies.

[About IRIS Optronics]

Founded in 2012 in Tainan, Taiwan, IRIS Optronics develops proprietary full-color ChLCD e-Paper technology. The company delivers ultra-wide color gamut displays, advanced optoelectronic integration solutions, and modular large-format systems. Its applications span transportation, healthcare, retail, lifestyle, art, and education—helping cities and industries transition toward sustainable "green display" solutions. Guided by its core values—Integrity, Responsibility, Innovation, and Sharing—IRIS Optronics is building a global e-Paper ecosystem, empowering partners across materials, equipment, IC design, and system integration to drive both commercial success and ESG impact.

SOURCE IRIS Optronics