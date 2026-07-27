Iron Deficiency Without Anemia May Be an Overlooked Cause of Persistent Fatigue in Women Says Prana IV Therapy

Prana IV Therapy highlights research showing iron deficiency may contribute to persistent fatigue in women, emphasizing awareness, proper testing, and medically supervised treatment options.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron deficiency may be an underrecognized contributor to persistent fatigue in women, and iron deficiency without anemia may be more common than previously recognized, according to research from the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA).

Prana IV Therapy, a Scottsdale-based wellness clinic with more than a decade of experience in the wellness industry, has observed growing awareness of iron deficiency and an increasing number of women seeking evaluation and treatment.

"Iron deficiency doesn't always present as anemia," said Kirk Wilson, RN, BSN, co-founder of Prana IV Therapy. "Many women may experience ongoing fatigue without realizing low iron stores could be contributing. Understanding the cause through proper laboratory testing is an important first step."

Fatigue is one of the most common health concerns reported by women and is frequently attributed to stress, lack of sleep, or hormonal changes. However, women are also at greater risk of iron deficiency due to menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, heavy menstrual bleeding, and certain dietary patterns.

Research suggests that low iron stores may contribute to fatigue even when hemoglobin levels remain normal. A randomized, placebo-controlled study published in the BMJ found that nonanemic women with unexplained fatigue and low ferritin levels experienced greater improvements in fatigue after iron supplementation than those receiving a placebo. Ferritin, which measures the body's stored iron, has become an important marker in evaluating unexplained fatigue.

Healthcare professionals emphasize that fatigue has many potential causes and that iron deficiency should be confirmed through appropriate medical evaluation rather than assumed.

Registered wellness clinics such as Prana IV Therapy use laboratory testing to assess iron status before recommending treatment. When clinically appropriate, intravenous iron therapy is administered under the supervision of qualified medical professionals.

"For patients who cannot tolerate oral iron, have impaired iron absorption, or require faster iron replacement, intravenous iron can be an efficient and effective option," Wilson said. "We are also seeing an increasing number of patients with iron deficiency without anemia. In some cases, the absence of anemia can make it more difficult to access insurance-covered treatment, even when symptoms are affecting daily life."

The growing accessibility of wellness clinics, particularly those like Prana IV Therapy that offer concierge services and medical oversight, has expanded patients' access to preventive care and infusion-based therapies. This trend coincides with continued growth in the global intravenous iron market, driven by greater recognition of iron deficiency and increasing demand for faster, clinically supervised iron replacement.

About Prana IV Therapy

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Prana IV Therapy provides premium IV hydration therapy and mobile IV services throughout the Phoenix area. Specializing in customized IV drips, NAD+ therapy, Myers' Cocktail, oxygen therapy, and vitamin injections, Prana IV Therapy is dedicated to delivering safe, efficient, and results-driven wellness solutions administered exclusively by experienced Registered Nurses.

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SOURCE Prana IV Therapy