Wellness Clinic Prana IV Therapy Discusses Nutritional Gaps Linked to GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid rise of GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide has sparked discussion around the potential nutritional impact of these drugs as millions of patients use them for weight loss and diabetes management. Prana IV Therapy, a Scottsdale-based wellness clinic, says increasing awareness around nutrient deficiencies associated with GLP-1 therapies has contributed to rising interest in nutritional monitoring and supplementation support.

"GLP-1 medications have changed the conversation around weight loss," said Kirck Wilson, RN, BSN, and co-founder of Prana IV Therapy. "At the same time, more research is examining how appetite suppression, reduced food intake, and altered digestion may affect vitamin and mineral levels over time."

GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, work in part by slowing gastric emptying and reducing appetite, often leading patients to consume significantly fewer calories. According to research published in Clinical Obesity, these effects may also contribute to nutritional deficiencies in some individuals.

A 2026 review titled Micronutrient and Nutritional Deficiencies Associated With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Therapy found that vitamin D deficiency was the most common nutritional issue. It also identified iron deficiency, B vitamin deficiency, protein insufficiency, and calcium deficiency among GLP-1 users.

More than 60% of patients in one study consumed below estimated requirements for calcium and iron, while vitamin D intake averaged just 20% of recommended levels.

"The health benefits associated with weight loss and improved diabetes management through GLP-1 medications represent a major advancement in healthcare," said Wilson. "But any significant change in the body can come with secondary effects, and in this case, some individuals may not be getting enough essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients needed to support long-term health and wellness."

As awareness around GLP-1-related nutritional deficiencies grows, wellness clinics such as Prana IV Therapy say they have seen a significant increase in patients seeking hydration and nutrient replenishment support while using these medications.

"Patients using GLP-1 medications most commonly ask about hydration drips, B vitamin blends, magnesium, and Myers'cocktail style formulations designed to support energy, hydration, and overall nutrient intake," explained Jamie.

IV therapies deliver nutrients directly into the bloodstream, so they bypass the digestive system entirely. However, Prana IV Therapy notes that nutritional supplementation and IV nutrient therapies should be administered responsibly and under appropriate medical supervision.

About Prana IV Therapy

Prana IV Therapy is a wellness clinic based in Scottsdale, Arizona. They specialize in IV hydration and mobile IV services. The clinic provides customized treatments administered by registered nurses under medical supervision, focusing on safe, efficient care.

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SOURCE Prana IV Therapy