Ironmark Names Matt Marzullo Chief Executive Officer as Company Enters Next Stage of Growth

Founder Jeff Ostenso transitions to a board-level role, continuing to support Ironmark's long-term strategy, growth, and enterprise value

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironmark, a Maryland-based marketing, print, fulfillment, and communications company, announced that Matt Marzullo has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. The appointment formalizes the leadership role Marzullo has played for several years in guiding the company's day-to-day operations, growth strategy, client experience, culture, and technology direction. Jeff Ostenso, who has led Ironmark as CEO for more than two decades, transitions to the role of Founder and Board Member, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy, growth opportunities, partnerships, and board-level leadership.

Jeff Ostenso & Matt Marzullo

Marzullo has been with Ironmark for nearly 18 years, advancing from Senior Vice President of Sales to President before assuming the CEO role. During that time, he has been a driving force behind the company's growth and transformation, championing innovation, technology, and a willingness to challenge the status quo in a traditional industry. Under his operational leadership, Ironmark has completed more than a dozen acquisitions and evolved into a technology-enabled, omni-channel marketing and communications partner.

"Matt has effectively been running this company for years, and he has earned this in every way," said Jeff Ostenso, Founder and Board Member of Ironmark. "This is the right moment to formalize the leadership structure we've already been operating under. I'm not going anywhere — I'll remain deeply engaged with the board and focused on growth, partnerships, and the long-term value we're building."

"I am proud to have partnered with Matt over the last 18 years. His ability to navigate the company's growth has been wonderful to watch, and it's exciting to take part in this journey with him. He is an exceptional leader that will benefit the company in its future growth," Ostenso added.

Ostenso's transition reflects the natural evolution of Ironmark's leadership as the company continues to scale. His move to a board-level role allows him to focus on enterprise growth, strategic partnerships, and board-level leadership, while remaining a visible, active presence within the business and a steward of the company's history and culture.

"I'm grateful for Jeff's partnership and for the trust of our team, our clients, and our board," said Matt Marzullo, Chief Executive Officer of Ironmark. "What makes this moment exciting isn't the title — it's the momentum. Ironmark is growing from a position of strength, and we're just getting started. We'll keep investing in our people, our technology, and the client relationships that have always defined us."

The leadership announcement comes as Ironmark prepares to unveil a series of technology and product initiatives in the months ahead, reinforcing the company's trajectory as a forward-focused partner that unifies marketing across digital and physical channels.

About Ironmark

Ironmark simplifies the marketing landscape by delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across digital and physical channels. With decades of expertise spanning data, marketing strategy, print production, and digital channels, Ironmark helps organizations reduce complexity, improve execution, and maximize ROI. For more information, visit https://ironmarkusa.com.

SOURCE Ironmark