Ironmark Launches Ignition AI, an Intelligent Distributed Marketing Platform for Brand-to-Local Organizations

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironmark announced the launch of Ignition AI, an AI-powered distributed marketing platform designed to simplify and unify brand-to-local marketing for multi-location organizations.

Built for franchise systems, agents/advisors, dealer & distributor networks, healthcare systems, and other distributed enterprises, Ignition AI addresses a long-standing challenge: connecting centralized brand marketing strategy to decentralized local execution and proving what is driving revenue.

Ignition AI brings together brand management, campaign execution, workflows for marketing funds, and ROI measurement into a single platform, giving organizations complete visibility into marketing performance across all locations, with brand-trained AI integrated at every step.

Kip Rapp, Ironmark's Chief Product Officer, built Ignition AI with multi-location brands in mind. As a 5-location franchisee of a popular nation-wide chiropractic franchise, he wanted to build a marketing system that franchisees could use to generate and close qualified leads, while complying with corporate standards.

"I lived the problem: As a franchisee, I didn't have the time, the marketing expertise, or the reporting tools to make confident decisions, and the corporate brand didn't have the resources to manage hundreds of franchisee locations. The result was poor marketing campaigns," said Rapp. "Ignition AI gives every franchisee the marketing intelligence of a corporate team and gives the corporate brand consistency and performance across their entire network."

Brand-to-local organizations operate in a complex environment where corporate marketing teams define strategy, but execution happens across hundreds or thousands of locations across the United States. This often results in inconsistent execution and limited visibility into marketing performance.

Ignition AI eliminates that fragmentation by unifying:

Physical and digital campaign execution

Brand governance and local activation

Data targeting and audience modeling

Co-op and MDF fund management

Cross-channel performance tracking and ROI attribution

"Ignition AI was built to answer the question every distributed organization struggles with: is our marketing actually working?" said Matt Marzullo, CEO of Ironmark. "We're giving brands a single system that connects every marketing dollar to real outcomes at the location level."

Unlike traditional marketing platforms that focus on isolated channels and reporting dashboards, Ignition AI delivers an integrated system powered by an intelligence layer that turns data into actionable insights. With a modular platform architecture, organizations can deploy capabilities based on their needs.

Ignition AI includes "Ask Iggy", an AI chatbot assistant that transforms traditional data reports into actionable guidance in plain language. Iggy identifies what's working, what's not, and what each location should do next.

Ignition AI is designed specifically for organizations with centralized brand control and decentralized execution: a business model that spans over 1.16 million locations and represents a $27.9 billion market opportunity. This model spans many industries, with organizations in healthcare, insurance, restaurants and hospitality, financial services, automotive, manufacturing, and more.

About Ironmark

Ironmark simplifies the marketing landscape by delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across digital and physical channels. With decades of expertise spanning data, marketing strategy, print production, and digital channels, Ironmark helps organizations reduce complexity, improve execution, and maximize ROI. For more information, visit https://ironmarkusa.com.

SOURCE Ironmark