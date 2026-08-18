Is Winter About to Show Off? Vail Resorts Announces 2026/27 Opening Dates as Super El Niño Builds Anticipation for Great Powder

Follow the snow with Epic Pass; lowest price of the fall ends September 7

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BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As skiers and riders eagerly track preseason forecasts in hopes that the upcoming Super El Niño will deliver, Vail Resorts today kicked off the countdown to winter by dropping its opening dates lineup for the 2026/27 winter season. Whether chasing first turns at ski resorts in Colorado, dreaming of a holiday escape to Park City Mountain or Whistler Blackcomb, or following the snow in pursuit of the season's deepest powder, now is the time for winter vacation planning. Lock in access to world-class ski resorts with an Epic Pass before prices increase after September 7.

Skier in powder at Keystone.

"It may only be August, but we're laser focused on preparing our resorts to deliver the best and most differentiated guest experience in skiing and riding," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "While no one can predict exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, the possibility of blockbuster snowfall has us feeling optimistic about the winter ahead. And while we'd love to see Super El Niño live up to the hype, we're also taking an aggressive approach to snowmaking to ensure this ski season is one to remember."

From ski town coffee shops to powder-chasing group chats, the upcoming Super El Niño is sparking plenty of speculation about the snow season ahead. So as skiers and riders eagerly track preseason forecasts and pray to Ullr, the Norse god of snow, here is what you need to know:

When Will Resorts Open for the 2026/27 Winter Season?

Winter begins at Keystone, where the resort hopes to claim, for the second year in a row, its title as the first to open in North America. Planned opening dates include:

As soon as possible in October – Keystone Resort (CO)

(CO) November 6 – Breckenridge (CO)

(CO) November 13 – Vail Mountain (CO)

(CO) November 20 – Whistler Blackcomb (BC), Park City Mountain (UT), Heavenly (CA) and Northstar (CA)

(BC), (UT), (CA) and (CA) November 25 – Beaver Creek (CO) and Crested Butte (CO)

(CO) and (CO) December 4 – Kirkwood (CA) and Stevens Pass (WA)

Additional resort opening dates will be announced in the coming months. Opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.

What's the Best Season Ski Pass for You?

The last chance for the lowest Pass price of the fall is September 7. Whether you're planning a handful of ski days, weekend getaways or a season spent chasing every storm, Epic Pass provides significant savings compared to lift ticket prices.

No matter what kind of skier or rider you are, there's an Epic Pass designed to fit your winter plans:

Epic Pass: The best deal in skiing and riding, Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to iconic destinations worldwide. Available from $889 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,119 for adults, and $569 for children ages 5-12.

The best deal in skiing and riding, Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to iconic destinations worldwide. Available from $889 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,119 for adults, and $569 for children ages 5-12. Epic Local Pass: Season-long access to many of North America's most popular mountain destinations. Available from $659 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $829 for adults, and $435 for children.

Season-long access to many of North America's most popular mountain destinations. Available from $659 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $829 for adults, and $435 for children. Epic Day Pass: Customizable access from one to seven days, with prices starting as low as $47-$99 per day. The more days you ski, the more you save. Epic Day Passes can provide savings of up to 65% compared with purchasing lift tickets on the day of arrival.

Customizable access from one to seven days, with prices starting as low as $47-$99 per day. The more days you ski, the more you save. Epic Day Passes can provide savings of up to 65% compared with purchasing lift tickets on the day of arrival. Epic Military Pass : Available from $220 for Active and Retired Military members and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $633.

: Available from $220 for Active and Retired Military members and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $633. Epic Adaptive Pass: Available from $543 for adults and $279 for children.

Visit epicpass.com to compare all 2026/27 Pass options, including local and regional Passes.

How Can I Save Money on an Epic Pass?

Beyond purchasing an Epic Pass at the lowest price of the fall, there are two ways to save on a ski Pass this winter. New for the 2026/27 season, Vail Resorts introduced reduced pricing for young skiers and riders ages 13-30, offering a 20% discount on Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass.

Skiers and riders who visited any of Vail Resorts' 37 North American ski resorts with a lift ticket or Epic Friend Ticket during the 2025/26 season can save up to $175 on the price of select Epic Passes. Combined with the new young adult pricing, that means skiers and riders ages 13–30 could lock in an Epic Pass for as low as $714 or an Epic Local Pass for just $484.

Plus, Epic Pass Holders receive exclusive savings, including 20% off on-mountain dining, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more.

If I'm an Epic Pass Holder, Can I Get Deals for My Friends?

A great powder day is too good to keep to yourself. There's nothing like a ski day with your favorite people, and eligible Epic Pass Holders can share the experience for less. Guests who purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass now will receive five Epic Friend Tickets, which offer 50% off adult lift tickets, making it easier to bring the crew along and save. Epic Friend Tickets can also be used for 25% off child lift ticket prices.

What's New This Season at the Best Ski Resorts?

Beyond world-class skiing and riding, the 2026/27 season will be packed with new ways for guests to experience the mountains across Vail Resorts' portfolio. Through its recently announced Epic Experience growth strategy, the company is rolling out a series of investments in food, lessons, gear, guest engagement and talent. Most notably, new next season, Vail Resorts will raise the bar on mountain food with a significant investment to elevate its most popular dishes, and introduce Epic Ascent to enhance private lessons with concierge services.

Guests will also find a full calendar of events across the portfolio. For instance, Breckenridge will celebrate its first winter as the "Kingdom of Breck" and welcome back the top ranked Rockstar Energy Open snowboard competition; Shaun White and The Snow League will bring the global snowboard and freeski halfpipe competition to Park City Mountain for the first time; and Vail Mountain will add new venues and artists to its pop-up music lineup. Vail Resorts will announce its full lineup of events and activations in the coming months.

Vail Resorts continues to heavily invest in best-in-class snowmaking capabilities, with more than $100 million invested across its portfolio since 2015.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release, other than statements of historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the statements regarding planned resort opening dates for the 2026/27 season; our expectations regarding weather, snowfall, and snowmaking; our expectations regarding season pass sales, products, and pricing; our expectations regarding new guest experiences, events, and initiatives, including the Epic Experience strategy; and our related investments and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, risks related to a prolonged weakness in general economic conditions, including adverse effects on the overall travel and leisure related industries and our business and results of operations; unfavorable weather conditions or the impact of natural disasters or other unexpected events; the willingness or ability of our guests to travel due to terrorism, the uncertainty of military conflicts or public health emergencies, and the cost and availability of travel options and changing consumer preferences, discretionary spending habits; the seasonality of our business combined with adverse events that may occur during our peak operating periods; competition in our mountain and lodging businesses or with other recreational and leisure activities; risks related to a disruption in our water supply that would impact our snowmaking capabilities and operations; potential failure to adapt to technological developments or industry trends regarding information technology; our ability to successfully launch and promote adoption of new products, technology, services and programs; risks related to our workforce, including increased labor costs, loss of key personnel and our ability to maintain adequate staffing, including hiring and retaining a sufficient seasonal workforce; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All guidance and forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forecast or forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE The Vail Corporation