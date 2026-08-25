ISA and Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition Announce Partnership to Advance OT Cybersecurity

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — and the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition (OTCC) — a coalition working to improve operational technology (OT) cybersecurity through open, vendor-neutral collaboration — have announced their intention to collaborate to help strengthen OT cybersecurity across critical infrastructure.

OTCC logo

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on initiatives that raise awareness of OT cybersecurity risks and solutions, explore strategic issues of shared interest, and facilitate technical engagement between members of each organization. The goal is to encourage better implementation and recognition of foundational cybersecurity standards like ISA/IEC 62443, the globally recognized consensus-based series of OT cybersecurity standards developed by ISA.

"Protecting critical infrastructure requires sustained collaboration, practical guidance and a shared commitment to standards-based cybersecurity," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "This partnership creates an important framework for ISA and OTCC to help advance key OT cybersecurity practices."

"ISA and OTCC come at OT cybersecurity from different angles — ISA through the standards that define good practice, OTCC through the companies putting them to work," said Tatyana Bolton, executive director of OTCC. "Bringing those perspectives together is how standards move from paper into practice, and we look forward to working with ISA to make that happen."

OTCC recently published a position paper advocating for a single, horizontal standard for OT cybersecurity rather than a patchwork of sector-specific mandates. The paper recommends that ISA/IEC 62443 be recognized as the global OT security standard. It names ISA/IEC 62443 as an established framework uniquely situated to harmonize around, as this standard has been specifically tailored to meet the requirements of OT. With one interoperable OT cybersecurity standard such as ISA/IEC 62443, the OTCC paper argues, the burden of adhering to duplicative standards can be reduced, helping to ensure critical infrastructure and industrial operations stay resilient everywhere.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

About OTCC

The Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition (OTCC) is a diverse group of cybersecurity stakeholders dedicated to improving the cybersecurity of operational technology environments and strengthening public policy to secure critical infrastructure. Representing the full OT lifecycle, OTCC advocates for an open, vendor-neutral approach that supports diverse solutions and information sharing without compromising cybersecurity defenses.

Learn more at www.otcybercoalition.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation