ISA Recognizes 2026 Celebrating Excellence Awardees

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the 2026 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. With this honors and awards program, ISA has an opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners and other automation professionals.

The Celebrating Excellence awards program was created to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to the Society and the automation profession. It provides an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories.

Congratulations to our 2026 awardees on their outstanding achievements and this well-deserved recognition.

2026 Celebrating Excellence Honorees

Best-Selling Book

Measurement and Control Basics, Fifth Edition by Thomas A. Hughes

Enduring Society Service

Jagdish Shukla

Excellence in Education

Pappa Natarajan

Excellence in Mentoring

Dr. Swati Prashant Madhe

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Shahida Md Yusof

Excellence in Standards

Graham Nasby, P.Eng.

Pete Vande Visse

Section Excellence

Malaysia

Pune

Spain

Student Volunteers of the Year

Ana Medrano Valero

Ángela Blanco Pérez

Paula Francisca Moreno Prieto

Volunteers of the Year

Álvaro Raimúndez Martínez

Armando Gonzalez

H S Pansare

Phillip Swinson

This year's award recipients will be honored at the Honors & Awards Gala as part of the ISA Automation Summit & Expo to be held 27-29 September 2026 in Lake Buena Vista, FL. For more information, visit ase.isa.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation