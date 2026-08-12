ISA Recognizes 2026 Celebrating Excellence Awardees

News provided byThe International Society of Automation
Aug 12, 2026, 11:00 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the 2026 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. With this honors and awards program, ISA has an opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners and other automation professionals.
The Celebrating Excellence awards program was created to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to the Society and the automation profession. It provides an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories.
Congratulations to our 2026 awardees on their outstanding achievements and this well-deserved recognition.
2026 Celebrating Excellence Honorees
Best-Selling Book
- Measurement and Control Basics, Fifth Edition by Thomas A. Hughes
Enduring Society Service
- Jagdish Shukla
Excellence in Education
- Pappa Natarajan
Excellence in Mentoring
- Dr. Swati Prashant Madhe
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Shahida Md Yusof
Excellence in Standards
- Graham Nasby, P.Eng.
- Pete Vande Visse
Section Excellence
- Malaysia
- Pune
- Spain
Student Volunteers of the Year
- Ana Medrano Valero
- Ángela Blanco Pérez
- Paula Francisca Moreno Prieto
Volunteers of the Year
- Álvaro Raimúndez Martínez
- Armando Gonzalez
- H S Pansare
- Phillip Swinson
This year's award recipients will be honored at the Honors & Awards Gala as part of the ISA Automation Summit & Expo to be held 27-29 September 2026 in Lake Buena Vista, FL. For more information, visit ase.isa.org.
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
SOURCE The International Society of Automation
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