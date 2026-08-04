ISC2 Announces Results of 2026 Board of Directors Election

Five cybersecurity leaders elected to help strengthen long-term value for ISC2's global membership

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2, the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals, today announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election. The newly elected directors will begin their three year terms of volunteer service on January 1, 2027.

The following ISC2 members were elected to serve on the ISC2 Board of Directors from 2027 through 2029:

Mark Barwinski, CISSP – Switzerland

Edward Farrell, CISSP, SSCP – Australia

Rachel Guinto, CISSP – Canada

Anand Singh, CISSP – United States

Christine Williams, CISSP, CC – Australia

"As the cybersecurity profession continues to evolve with AI and other emerging technologies, effective governance and strategic leadership are essential to ensuring ISC2 remains responsive to the needs of our members and the profession," said ISC2 Board Chair Samara Moore, CISSP. "Our newly elected directors bring the experience and strategic perspective to help guide ISC2, advance our mission, and position the organization for the future."

Elected by ISC2 members, the Board of Directors is comprised of ISC2 certified cybersecurity professionals and leaders from around the world with expertise in cybersecurity, risk management and governance across academia, government and the private sector. The all volunteer Board provides governance and oversight for ISC2, establishes certification requirements, grants certifications to qualified candidates and upholds the ISC2 Code of Ethics.

Learn more at www.isc2.org/about/governance.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2026 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2