ISC2 Begins Developing its AI Security Certification and Opens Call for Volunteers Worldwide

Cybersecurity professionals are invited to help establish

a global standard for professional excellence in AI security

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced the development of a new AI security certification. Cybersecurity professionals around the world are encouraged to volunteer to help define the knowledge, skills and abilities required to secure AI systems, manage AI threats and mitigate AI risk. Developed through ISC2's practitioner-led methodology, the credential will establish a trusted, vendor-neutral AI security standard for cybersecurity professionals.

As organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence across business and security operations, cybersecurity professionals are increasingly responsible for securing AI-enabled systems. Yet the profession lacks a globally recognized standard for validating AI security expertise.

"The cybersecurity community is clear: they need practical, credible ways to demonstrate readiness for the security demands of AI," said ISC2 Chief Operating Officer Casey Marks, Ph.D. "This certification is being developed in response to that need, helping cybersecurity professionals and employers validate expertise in AI security, advancing the workforce and providing organizations with greater confidence in their teams' abilities to protect their organization."

A Rigorous, Standards-Based Certification Development Process

AI is rapidly changing how cybersecurity work is performed, from validating AI outputs and overseeing automated systems to making high-stakes risk decisions. ISC2 is responding by bringing together cybersecurity practitioners worldwide to lend their expertise in developing a vendor-neutral certification that brings structure, rigor and clarity to the AI security capabilities needed across cybersecurity roles.

The certification development process will examine how cybersecurity professionals are applying established security principles to technology environments shaped by AI, including risk management, secure-by-design methodology, data protection, governance and oversight. Field-based expertise will determine which tasks, skills and knowledge areas should be represented in the certification and assessed by a future exam.

Call for Practitioner Participation

ISC2 is inviting cybersecurity professionals worldwide — both members and non-members alike — to contribute to the development process on a voluntary basis. Participation will help define the future standard for AI security while ensuring the certification reflects current professional practice and the capabilities employers need.

Cybersecurity professionals can contribute by:

Participating in Job Task Analysis surveys

Attending item development workshops

Supporting exam development

Taking the pilot certification exam

"I look forward to working with cybersecurity experts from around the world on this significant effort," said Marks. "By participating in the certification development process, cybersecurity professionals will play a direct and active role in establishing the benchmark that organizations around the world can rely on to identify and validate AI security expertise."

Cybersecurity professionals interested in participating can learn more and get involved at www.isc2.org/new-ai-certification.

Timeline and Next Steps

ISC2 will begin the initial definition phase immediately, followed by development activities and a pilot exam planned later this year. ISC2 will share updates on milestones, participation opportunities and certification progress throughout the process. ISC2 anticipates the AI Security certification pilot exam will be available by the end of 2026.

ISC2 Spotlight: Artificial Intelligence

To advance the dialogue on AI and cybersecurity, ISC2 is hosting a two-day, virtual ISC2 Spotlight: AI event on July 14-15. Thomas Jackson, CISSP, Sr. Exam Content Development Manager, ISC2, and Willard Smith, CISSP, Exam Content Developer, ISC2, will lead a discussion on the AI security certification program and how members can get involved. This "The AI Pivot: Safeguarding the Future of ISC2 Certifications" session is scheduled for 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM EDT, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ISC2 Members can register for this free event here.

For more information about the ISC2 AI security certification program and volunteer opportunities, visit www.isc2.org/new-ai-certification.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2026 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2