iScooter Marks 11 Years of Innovation in Electric Mobility with Exclusive Offers from June 1-17

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, today announced the launch of its 11th Anniversary Sale. From June 1-17, riders in the U.S. can access special offers on the brand's official website, including new product pre-sale rights, tiered savings, 5x member points, and a 30-day price protection guarantee for some products. This event underscores iScooter's commitment to providing high-value, green transportation solutions for enthusiasts globally.

New Product Debut: The iScooter F7 Ultra

iScooter 11th Anniversary Sale

As the highlight of the anniversary, iScooter is unveiling the F7 Ultra, now open for pre-sale. Designed for the modern rider, the F7 Ultra stands out with its 16-inch front and 12-inch rear wheel design all-terrain tires, offering enhanced grip and stability across rugged terrains. Equipped with a detachable battery for added convenience and extended range, the model delivers a more flexible and long-lasting riding experience, wrapped in a sleek, forward-looking design. Early adopters can enjoy an exclusive $50 instant discount during the pre-sale period.

Top Picks for Every Rider

Alongside the new launch, iScooter is featuring its best-selling models:

i9m Foldable Commuting Scooter : Ideal for urban daily commutes, featuring a lightweight and compact folding design for easy portability.

: Ideal for urban daily commutes, featuring a lightweight and compact folding design for easy portability. iF1 Off-Road Electric Scooter : Equipped with a robust 1200W motor, this model delivers exceptional off-road performance tailored for adult riders.

: Equipped with a robust 1200W motor, this model delivers exceptional off-road performance tailored for adult riders. iX7 Pro Long-Range Off-Road Scooter: Powered by a 2000W motor with an impressive 50-mile range, the iX7 Pro meets the demands of extreme off-road adventures.

Exclusive Anniversary Benefits

Customers can maximize their savings through:

Tiered Discounts: Enjoy step-by-step savings on purchases (accessories excluded), encouraging multi-item buys for family and friends.

5x Member Points: Earn points five times faster from June 1-17. Points can be redeemed for substantial coupons or original accessories.

"Refer & Reward" Program: Invite friends or family to purchase, and both parties receive a $50 coupon. This benefit is valid long-term, extending beyond the anniversary period.

For years, iScooter has been dedicated to making personal transportation smarter, greener, and more accessible. The 11th Anniversary serves as a heartfelt thank you to its global community, aiming to lower the barrier to high-quality electric mobility through significant price reductions and exclusive benefits.

For more information, please visit:

US Website: https://www.iscooterglobal.com/

CA Website: https://iscooter.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iscooter.fans

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/iscootercommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.us/

SOURCE iScooter