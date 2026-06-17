ISO launches public consultation on the world's first International Standard for net zero alignment today

GENEVA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of London Climate Action Week, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has today launched the public consultation for the ISO Net Zero Aligned Organizations Standard (ISO 14060), the world's first international independently verifiable standard designed to support organizations in developing credible and comprehensive net zero transition plans.

The Draft International Standard is being made available for a 12-week public consultation period to ISO's national members in more than 170 countries, to establish national consensus positions by early September.

Today's launch marks a major milestone following almost two years of international negotiations involving hundreds of experts from business, government, academia, civil society and standards bodies worldwide.

The international working group developing the standard has been one of the largest in ISO's history, reflecting strong global interest in a consistent international approach. The Draft International Standard is intended to provide globally consistent guidance for organizations navigating the transition to net zero and helps support holistic business model transformations.

Over 130 countries, including China, India and the EU, are committed to cut emissions down to zero. As climate action moves from ambition to implementation and markets grapple with energy security shocks, organizations are facing growing pressure to strengthen their business models and supply chain resilience, and manage climate-related risks. Transition plans are the vehicle to do so at the organizational level, and to turn net zero targets into credible and verifiable action.

Noelia Garcia Nebra, Head of Sustainability and Partnerships at ISO, said the proposed standard is aimed to help organizations of all sizes and sectors develop structured and verifiable approaches to net-zero-alignment.

"ISO 14060 has been developed to provide a globally agreed framework that helps organizations build credible transition plans while supporting resilience, innovation and long-term growth," Ms Garcia Nebra said.

"International Standards play a critical role in scaling trusted best practice globally. By opening this draft for public consultation, we are inviting stakeholders worldwide to help shape an International Standard that reflects diverse market realities and supports practical implementation across regions and sectors."

The development of the Net Zero Aligned Organizations Standard (ISO 14060) is being convened within the international standards system by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the UK National Standards Body, and ICONTEC, Colombia's National Standards Body, who jointly lead the international working group responsible for the standard's development.

Today's launch comes ahead of London Climate Action Week, where ISO and BSI will convene partners and stakeholders in a high-level session on the role of the international standards system in supporting climate action. The discussion will explore how initiatives including ISO 14060, the ISO–GHG Protocol partnership and ISO 32212, the new transition planning standard for financial institutions, can help strengthen alignment, reduce fragmentation and support credible implementation across markets.

Governments, businesses, researchers and civil society organizations are encouraged to participate in the public consultation process through their country's National Standards Body, which can be found at iso.org/about/members.

Contact: Katie Clift, [email protected], +351 913 976 202

SOURCE ISO