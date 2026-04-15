New global research highlights significant environmental benefit of ISO 14001, as the updated standard launches today

GENEVA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preliminary new international research has linked the adoption of ISO 14001, the world's most widely used environmental management systems standard, with significant reductions in GHG emissions intensity.

A two-year research project led by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) analysed data from 83 countries between 1999 and 2022, identifying a strong and statistically solid correlation between the adoption of ISO 14001 and improved environmental performance.

The study found that a 1% increase in ISO 14001 certifications is associated with a 0.14% decrease in GHG per unit of GDP, reinforcing the credibility and value of the ISO 14000 family and the relevance of the new edition of the standard, which ISO launches today.

ISO 14001, the leading International Standard for environmental management, is adopted by more than 670,000 organizations worldwide. ISO 14001:2026, the new edition, updates a trusted framework to align with current environmental priorities, including climate change and biodiversity.

Sergio Mujica, Secretary-General of ISO, said ISO 14001:2026 empowered organizations everywhere to improve environmental performance, cut costs and stay compliant, while building credibility and making a tangible difference for the planet.

"The new edition of ISO 14001 is smoother to implement and integrates seamlessly with other ISO management systems standards, making it easier for organizations of all sizes to embed environmental management into their strategy, achieve tangible results and demonstrate real impact," Mr Mujica said.

"We are encouraged by the findings of this new research and excited to launch the new edition of ISO 14001: a trusted standard, renewed for today – helping organizations everywhere continue to turn environmental commitment into performance, resilience and lasting value."

While the new research highlights the standard's impact on GHG emissions, ISO 14001 addresses a broader range of environmental challenges. The standard supports organizations in managing their impact across areas such as biodiversity, resource use, waste and pollution, helping to drive more sustainable practices throughout operations and value chains.

It also provides a robust framework to support environmental data collection, management and reporting, enabling organizations to strengthen the quality and credibility of their sustainability disclosures. By taking a holistic approach to environmental management, ISO 14001 enables organizations to respond to interconnected global challenges and deliver meaningful, measurable improvements beyond climate alone.

By transitioning to ISO 14001:2026, organizations ensure they remain at the forefront of credible, effective and globally recognized environmental management. The updated standard makes environmental responsibility more accessible for every organization of all sizes, while also supporting more transparent and consistent reporting aligned with evolving stakeholder and regulatory expectations. In doing so, it helps turn sustainability goals into measurable impact: cleaner air, safer water and a healthier planet for generations to come.

More information about ISO 14001:2026 is available at http://iso.org/standard/14001.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Katie Clift

Public Relations, ISO

+351 913 976 202

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE ISO