Isolated AI Pilots Are Limiting Business Value in Transportation and Logistics, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Rising operational complexity, workforce shortages, and growing expectations for faster, more sustainable, and more transparent services are pushing logistics organizations to rethink how they use AI. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint outlines a four-phase framework to help leaders connect AI opportunities to operational pain points, evaluate organizational readiness, and prioritize high-impact use cases that can scale beyond experimentation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is creating new opportunities across the goods transportation and logistics industry, from dynamic route optimization and demand forecasting to driver safety, inventory management, and fuel optimization. However, fragmented pilots, legacy technology, workforce resistance, and unclear business cases continue to prevent many transportation organizations from translating AI activity into measurable business value.

Info-Tech Research Group's Four-Phase Framework for Prioritizing High-Value Transportation AI Use Cases

To help transportation leaders move from experimentation to measurable results, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has published its latest blueprint, Transform Your Transportation Operations With High-Value AI Use Cases. The resource provides CIOs, supply chain directors, technology leaders, and AI initiative leads with a structured framework for connecting AI opportunities to business capabilities, operational pain points, and organizational value drivers.

The firm's recent blueprint explains that transportation organizations generate significant volumes of operational data across vehicles, routes, deliveries, assets, and customer interactions, yet much of its potential remains unrealized. At the same time, a crowded AI landscape makes it difficult for leaders to determine which opportunities are worth pursuing, where AI can deliver meaningful value, and which initiatives their organizations are prepared to scale.

"AI has emerged as a compelling enabler in this shift. As capabilities mature, they offer transportation companies new ways to address long-standing operational challenges, from network optimization and asset utilization to risk management and customer experience," says Michael Adams, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "However, while interest in AI is high, many organizations struggle to determine where to begin, which use cases matter most, and how to scale initiatives beyond isolated pilots."

Info-Tech's Four-Phase Framework for Prioritizing High-Value Transportation AI Use Cases

The Transform Your Transportation Operations With High-Value AI Use Cases blueprint outlines a four-phase methodology to help transportation organizations take a business-first approach to AI. The firm advises leaders to begin with organizational needs rather than individual technologies, ensuring that AI initiatives address identified capability gaps and contribute to measurable business outcomes.

Phase 1: Identify and Frame Challenges

CIOs, supply chain directors, technology leads, AI initiative leads, and relevant business stakeholders evaluate existing business capabilities to identify operational pain points and performance gaps. The process enables organizations to define business initiatives based on the problems they need to solve before selecting AI technologies.

Phase 2: Translate Needs Into AI Use Cases

Organizations review potential AI applications and match relevant use cases to the capability-driven pain points identified in the first phase. Teams then determine which business drivers each use case supports and establish success metrics to measure its impact.

Phase 3: Assess Current AI Maturity

Before moving forward with implementation, leaders assess whether the organization has the capabilities needed to support AI initiatives. Info-Tech's AI maturity model evaluates five dimensions: AI governance, data management, people, process, and technology. By identifying maturity gaps across these areas, organizations can better understand what must be strengthened to implement AI responsibly and successfully.

Phase 4: Prioritize AI Use Cases

IT and business leaders evaluate candidate AI use cases according to their potential business value and feasibility. The firm advises organizations to consider factors such as data management, skills availability, tools, infrastructure, risk, leadership and stakeholder commitment, organizational adaptability, and AI governance. This assessment allows leaders to prioritize opportunities that combine meaningful business impact with the organization's ability to execute.

The firm's resource also identifies workforce trust and change resistance, fragmented systems and legacy technology, cost justification and ROI uncertainty, and limited digital and data readiness as key internal barriers that can impede AI adoption. Info-Tech recommends addressing these barriers through measures such as workforce communication and training, technology readiness assessments, stronger data governance, measurable success metrics, and early involvement of frontline employees.

By following the framework outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, transportation leaders can build a prioritized portfolio that balances near-term opportunities with longer-term strategic investments. Rather than relying on disconnected pilots, the approach helps organizations align AI investments with measurable business outcomes and build toward a more intelligent, interconnected transportation ecosystem.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Michael Adams, and access to the complete Transform Your Transportation Operations With High-Value AI Use Cases blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group