ISSA: The Future of Fitness Careers Requires More Than Certification

ISSA's new program helps trainers learn how to attract clients, command higher value, and build long term careers via their own business or on a gym floor

PHOENIX, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry sources report approximately 80% of new personal trainers leave the profession within the first two years. Not because they can't train, but because no one taught them the fundamentals of running and scaling a training business. The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is changing that.

Today, ISSA announced the Fitness Business Bundle, a new five-course, 20-hour program designed to give certified fitness professionals the business skills that turn a certification into a lasting career.

"The opportunity is bigger than certification," said Natalie Mayslich, Chief Operating Officer of ISSA. "People enter this profession because they care deeply about helping others live healthier lives. We believe education should help them turn that passion into opportunity, whether that means building their own business or becoming the kind of professional that every gym operator wants on their floor."

The fitness industry has evolved well beyond the traditional employment model. Today's professionals are building independent coaching practices, developing digital programs, and creating personal brands across multiple platforms. At the same time, fitness centers increasingly want trainers who understand client acquisition, retention, and revenue, professionals who can contribute to growth of the center too.

The Fitness Business Bundle addresses both realities. Graduates leave the program with practical business assets they can apply immediately: a ready-to-launch coaching program, a lead-generation framework, and the skills to diversify revenue beyond one-on-one training. Those skills apply whether they're launching independently or walking into an interview at a fitness center.

"The industry has evolved far beyond the traditional personal training model," said Natalie Mayslich, Chief Operating Officer of ISSA. "Technical expertise will always matter, but today's professionals also need business, marketing and communication skills, and the confidence to create opportunities for themselves. The pathway into fitness is evolving, and education needs to evolve with it."

Developed by fitness business experts and industry operators, the program combines practical instruction with actionable business-building frameworks. The 20-hour Fitness Business Bundle includes five courses:

Signature Program Builder

High-Value Coaching Programs

Copy and Funnel Strategies

Digital Income Streams

AI & Automation

The launch is part of ISSA's broader commitment to helping fitness and wellness professionals succeed at every stage of their career. The Fitness Business Bundle joins ISSA's growing ecosystem of certifications, continuing education, career development resources, and professional support designed to help individuals build meaningful futures in fitness, health, and wellness.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit https://go.issaonline.com/fitness-business-bundle.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the leading career-connected fitness and wellness education platform. Since 1988, ISSA has helped people build meaningful careers and healthier lives through industry-recognized certifications, specialized training, and career opportunities. Guided by its mission to help people turn passion into opportunity, ISSA connects education, community, and employment through a global network of nearly one million students across 176 countries and more than 23,000 fitness center partner locations worldwide. ISSA is driven by a vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

SOURCE International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)