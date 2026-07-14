ISSA Releases 2026 Fitness Hiring Report, Revealing Structural "Readiness Gap" As the Greatest Challenge to Global Fitness Industry Growth

Data from the fitness ecosystem leader's 2026 Global Summit highlights a critical shift in operator demand away from baseline credentials and toward business-ready, pre-vetted coaching talent.

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the world's most connected fitness and wellness ecosystem, today announced the publication of The 2026 Fitness Hiring Report: Closing the Readiness Gap: A New Era for Fitness Careers. Drawing on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, ISSA's nationwide gym partner survey, and insights from the inaugural ISSA Global Summit, the report reveals that the primary challenge facing gym operators is a structural talent readiness gap rather than a simple labor shortage.

While U.S. fitness trainer employment is projected to expand by 12% from 2024 to 2034, averaging roughly 74,200 domestic openings annually, gym operators across all industry segments report significant difficulty securing candidates equipped to contribute to business operations from day one. The comprehensive report establishes that technical fitness knowledge is no longer the sole benchmark for commercial success; rather, the modern industry demands professionals who blend technical competency with client-facing business acumen, behavioral intelligence, and retention strategies.

ISSA's 2026 report reveals a fitness "readiness gap". Gyms need business-ready talent, not just basic credentials. Post this

"The fitness industry has reached an inflection point where growth is a constant, but immediate operational readiness remains a constraint," explained Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of ISSA. "Gym operators do not just need applicants; they need trusted, work-ready professionals who understand how to drive client retention, translate health data into behavior change and build sustainable revenue pipelines from their first day on the gym floor."

Key findings from The 2026 Fitness Hiring Report include:

The Operator Readiness Constraint: Gyms face protracted hiring timelines that frequently exceed two to four weeks, resulting in immediate lost revenue and increased stress on existing club staff.

Gyms face protracted hiring timelines that frequently exceed two to four weeks, resulting in immediate lost revenue and increased stress on existing club staff. The Call for Pre-Vetted Talent: An overwhelming 94% of surveyed ISSA gym partners stated they would actively utilize a platform that delivers pre-vetted, job-ready trainers with verified credentials to streamline their screening pipelines.

An overwhelming 94% of surveyed ISSA gym partners stated they would actively utilize a platform that delivers pre-vetted, job-ready trainers with verified credentials to streamline their screening pipelines. Substantial Workforce Deficits: Major brands continue to report aggressive hiring targets. For example, Snap Fitness is seeking to add 4,000 trainers globally, Anytime Fitness identifies a deficit of approximately 1,300 coaches across its 2,300 domestic locations and international partners like LeeJam in Saudi Arabia have an immediate requirement for 400 personal trainers.

Major brands continue to report aggressive hiring targets. For example, Snap Fitness is seeking to add 4,000 trainers globally, Anytime Fitness identifies a deficit of approximately 1,300 coaches across its 2,300 domestic locations and international partners like LeeJam in Saudi Arabia have an immediate requirement for 400 personal trainers. The Behavioral and Business Skill Advantage: Industry operators emphasize that the next competitive advantage for fitness professionals lies beyond basic certification. Top-performing clubs look for competency in client acquisition, business operations, and specialized training for rapidly expanding demographics, such as the active aging 50+ population.

To address these market dynamics, ISSA continues to scale Career Connect, its proprietary workforce platform linking a network of over 49,000 ISSA-certified coaches directly with more than 23,000 hiring fitness facilities globally. Further bridging the gap between baseline certification and commercial execution, ISSA launched its Fitness Business Bundle in late June 2026, equipping professionals with the explicit sales and retention competencies most requested by commercial gym partners.

The complete 2026 Fitness Hiring Report incorporates data compiled from ISSA's March 2026 Gym Partner Hiring Survey, the June 2026 Global Summit Attendee Survey and direct transcripts from 58 expert thought leadership sessions delivered during the virtual summit.

The full publication is available to view and download: https://www.issaonline.com/pages/fitness-hiring-report

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the world's most connected fitness and wellness ecosystem. Since 1988, ISSA has gone beyond traditional certification to build the industry's career operating system, giving professionals the skills, confidence, and connections to build meaningful futures, while providing operators with the trusted, work-ready talent they need to grow. Guided by the truth that when professionals succeed, operators succeed, ISSA turns passion into opportunity. Its premier workforce platform, Career Connect, bridges a global community of over one million students across 176 countries with more than 23,000 global partner locations. ISSA aims to connect 100 million people to healthy living by 2030.

SOURCE International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)