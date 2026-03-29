IT DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Gartner (IT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 18, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of Gartner's growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its CV growth rate; Gartner's repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a "normal" macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic.

On February 3, 2026, Gartner reported its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and provided its 2026 outlook. Among other items, Gartner provided a 2026 revenue forecast of at least $6.46 billion, below the $6.71 billion expected by analysts. Gartner also projected 2026 adjusted earnings of $12.30 per share, missing analyst expectations in the range of $13.52 to $13.63.

On this news, Gartner's stock price fell $42.24 per share, or 20.87%, to close at $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Gartner's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Gartner class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/IT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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