IT MSP, Integris, Reveals Top IT Trends in New Report, "Understanding U.S. Banks' Annual IT Spend"

New report identifies bankers' top strategic priorities within IT and technology in 2023 and 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IT managed service provider (MSP), Integris, announced availability of its latest report, "Understanding U.S. Banks' Annual IT Spend."

Integris' new report identifies bank executives' top strategic priorities within IT and technology for 2023 and 2024. The survey provides a peer benchmark and allows Integris to align with its clients' long-term plans and drive innovation in areas most important to today's banks. The survey was conducted online from June 12-30, 2023, among 2,271 executives at U.S. banks.

Among the many findings, the report reveals that more than one-third of respondents at U.S. banks are not confident in their current IT budget, with the majority (86%) indicating room for improvement. Additionally, bank executives rank Fear of a Cyber Breach as a top driver for future IT spend, followed by Customer Expectations and Competitive Pressures. The report also found that more than 80% of bankers expect to increase IT spending by at least 10% next year, while not a single financial institution plans to reduce spending.

Worth noting, the report found that most banks are confident in their current cyber security program, yet 47% say their IT spending in that area is not enough. A potential reason may be the growing risk of cybercrime. According to a report from Deloitte, nearly half of C-suite and other executives expect the size and number of cyber events to increase in the next year. To stay ahead of cyber criminals, banks must ensure their cyber security programs remain effective at combatting new and rising risks. Nearly one-third of banks indicate that Cyber Security remains a top priority in 2024.

"Customer expectations, competitive pressures and cyber breaches have long been a focus for banks, but over the last several years that focus has intensified," said Michael Adams, President of Integris' Financial Institution Division. "The financial industry is continuously evolving, and banks must remain agile and adaptable to seize new opportunities and minimize threats."

Adams adds, "Banks that invest strategically in IT and technology are better equipped to drive efficient growth, reduce operational costs, and stay resilient in times of economic uncertainty. Moreover, these investments enable banks to leverage emerging technologies to tailor personalized services that meet customers' evolving needs while also allocating more resources towards cybersecurity. Our latest report underscores the importance of these efforts and provides critical insights to help banks make impactful decisions."

