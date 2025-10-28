Integris Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Rapid Growth

National MSP strengthens executive team to scale its future-ready service model and deepen client value

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national leader in future-ready managed services, is proud to announce the appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kyle Wewe. Wewe brings a deep understanding of the IT landscape and will serve with a dynamic new perspective, elevating Integris' already impressive go-to-market strategy and help accelerate and sustain revenue growth in 2026 and beyond.

Wewe joins Integris from ConverageOne (C1), a global IT services provider, where he served as executive vice president of US commercial sales. In that role he led strategic direction for C1's US sales organization, driving profitability, expansions and competitive differentiation. His extensive experience across vertical, including healthcare, retail, public sector, and finance lend him a unique perspective that will help to propel Integris through its next phase of evolution, while remaining committed to delivering a world-class customer experience.

"As we enter a new phase of strategic growth, we sought a leader who not only understands our long-term vision but also represents the values that define Integris. Kyle Wewe brings both," said Glenn Mathis, Chief Executive Officer of Integris. "His experience and perspective make him the ideal fit to help guide our renaissance and deepen the value we deliver to clients. We're confident he'll be a key force in shaping what's next for Integris."

"Joining Integris presents an exciting new opportunity for me to contribute to a company that's redefining how businesses think about their digital estate," said Kyle Wewe, Chief Revenue Officer at Integris. "The vision here isn't just about technology, it's about creating meaningful, scalable value for clients through smarter orchestration, deeper data insights, and a people-first approach to transformation."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Wewe is responsible for leading all revenue-generating functions across the organization, including sales and business development. He will ensure Integris' service offerings are aligned with market while maintaining a commitment to nurturing customer relationships to maximize lifetime value.

To learn more about Integris, visit www.integrisit.com.

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance—all while enhancing our client's digital capabilities. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Our platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries we serve. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit.com.

SOURCE Integris