Integris Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification to Accelerate Client Compliance and DoD Readiness

National IT MSP joins elite group of CMMC certified providers, setting a new benchmark for proven compliance expertise

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national leader in future-ready managed services, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, further differentiating itself from competitors with a steadfast commitment to safeguarding sensitive government information and accelerating client compliance.

CMMC is a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) program requiring contractors to meet strict cybersecurity standards to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). This level of certification ensures Integris' implementation of the full set of cybersecurity requirements necessary to handle sensitive client information before and during its clients' work on DoD contracts. Unlike many managed service providers (MSPs) who are only Registered Practitioner Organizations (RPOs) with Registered Practitioners (RPs) on staff, Integris brings firsthand certification experience to each engagement, so that clients benefit from practical guidance that reflects what assessors actually test and accept.

"Passing this certification ourselves is a game changer for our clients," said Dr. Brian Luckey, Chief Information Officer at Integris. "MSPs can coach you through compliance, but a partner that's passed the Level 2 audit knows precisely what evidence auditors expect and how to build a defensible, sustainable posture. Our customers now benefit from battle‑tested playbooks, audit‑ready documentation, and operational guardrails that stand up to real-world scrutiny."

Integris takes a comprehensive three-pronged approach to helping customers achieve CMMC certification. Through a culmination of managed services designed for resilience, Integris empowers organizations to achieve and sustain CMMC compliance.

Comprehensive approach:

CMMC Managed Services: readiness assessments, gap analyses, remediation planning, and hands-on support



Managed Security Services: continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management



Managed Cloud Services: secure, compliant cloud infrastructure tailored for defense contractors

As CMMC requirements become increasingly more relevant in DoD contracts, organizations handling CUI will need a Level 2 certification to compete for contracts. Compliance is no longer just a onetime milestone; it's an ongoing operating model that demands continuous vigilance and evidence of readiness.

Integris' now-completed certification positions the company to accelerate client readiness and enable customers to gain a clear path to compliance with the confidence to pursue new opportunities in the defense sector.

To learn more about Integris' certification and compliance standards, visit the Integris Trust Center at trustcenter.integrisit.com. For more information on CMMC and how it can impact your business, visit the Integris Blog.

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance—all while enhancing our clients' digital capabilities. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Our platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries we serve. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit.com.

