Italian Wine Ambassadors in Canada Double Overnight as Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) Debuts in Toronto

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto, Canada. Vinitaly International Academy certifies 31 new Ambassadors and reconfirms 4 at its first Canadian edition. Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) is proud to announce the appointment of 35 Italian Wine Ambassadors following the 35th edition of the VIA Italian Wine Ambassador certification course, held on June 22–23, 2026, at ARIA Ristorante in Toronto. Organized by Veronafiere and Vinitaly in collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, the Toronto edition brought together 55 wine professionals and enthusiasts from around the world for two intensive days dedicated to Italian wine education, tasting and certification.

The 35 Italian Wine Ambassadors of VIA Toronto 2026 with Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Federico Bricolo, Stevie Kim, Sarah Heller MW and John Szabo MS.

The 35 Italian Wine Ambassadors of VIA Toronto 2026 with

Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Federico Bricolo, Stevie Kim, Sarah Heller MW and John Szabo MS.

A New VIA Milestone in Canada

VIA Toronto 2026 marked the first Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador certification course held in Canada, opening a new chapter in VIA's international journey. The course brought VIA's rigorous educational approach to one of North America's most dynamic wine markets, connecting the Italian wine sector with professionals active in the Canadian wine industry and beyond.

The course opened with Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Director of ITA Canada and was led by VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW with the support of John Szabo MS. During the program, candidates were also welcomed by Matteo Zoppas, President of ITA - Italian Trade Agency, who addressed them as part of the Toronto edition.

Over the two-day program, candidates explored Italy's diverse wine landscape, from native grape varieties and regional identities to tasting methodology and the communication of Italian wine in international markets. Participants tasted 43 Italian wines across guided tasting sessions held throughout the day.

The course culminated in the Italian Wine Ambassador exam, which included a blind tasting of two wines, short-answer questions and a comprehensive multiple-choice test. Following the exam, the newly appointed Italian Wine Ambassadors were officially welcomed into the VIA Community during a Pinning Ceremony held at ARIA Ristorante The ceremony took place in the presence of Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, Giulia Romani, Acting Consul General of Italy in Toronto, Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Director of ICE Canada – Italian Trade Agency, Stevie Kim, Managing Partner Vinitaly and VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW, together with John Szabo MS.

Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere commented: "Through Vinitaly International Academy, Veronafiere is investing in the development of wine professionals who represent a crucial link between Italy and Canada. Thanks to their communication and outreach activities, they help to promote the culture of Italian wine, highlight the uniqueness of our products and our territories, and consolidate the position of Italian wine in one of the most important and dynamic markets in the world."

Sarah Heller MW shared: "It has been an immense pleasure to bring VIA to Canada for the first time. Seeing 55 candidates from leading restaurants, agencies and the LCBO, has been incredibly encouraging. Their enthusiasm reflects the growing momentum Italian wine is enjoying in Canada, and gives me great confidence in the category's future here."

VIA Toronto and Vinitaly.USA: Building Opportunities for Italian Wine Abroad

On the occasion of VIA Toronto 2026, a series of Vinitaly.USA preview moments were also organized with the support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency, creating opportunities for trade networking and for the promotion of Italian wine in Canada.

On 22 June, ITA Toronto hosted a welcome cocktail at ICCO – the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario - for a selected group of agents and trade professionals. The event included a walk-around tasting of wines selected by Vinitaly, a presentation of Vinitaly and Vinitaly.USA New York, and greetings from Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere.

On June 23, VIA Toronto 2026 concluded with the VIA closing dinner at ARIA Ristorante, where John Szabo MS served as Master of Ceremonies. The evening marked the culmination of the certification process and included a presentation of Vinitaly.USA New York, together with a speech by Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere.

The VIA Italian Wine Ambassadors

Vinitaly International Academy is pleased to announce the following Italian Wine Ambassadors (IWAs), including four reconfirmed Ambassadors who chose to take part in the course for a second time:

Ana Bertha Gallegos Barcenas IWA

Rocco Fasano

Beverley Bourdin IWA

Felipe Avendano

Gianluca Alaimo Di Loro

Antonio Ruscetta

Paul Perugini

Ben Plisky-Somers

James Chatto

Danielle Chandler

Kimberley Berdusco

Sean Rowlands

Alfred Lamprecht

Alain Laliberte

Linda Lee

Winston Sullivan

Bethann McLaren

Bernard Stramwasser

Damien Detcheverry

Mackenzie Peippo

Matthew Pauls

Debbie Shing

Alison Lee

Robert Gravelle

Graeme Moore

Stephanie Guth IWA

Olivia Siu

Ellen Lainez

Treve Ring

Marzia Gallo IWA

Junxing Li

José Fernández

Arezu Salamzadeh

Mario Cagnetta

John Szabo MS

Special Awards:

Best Blind Tasting Exam: Salvatore Morra and Ellen Lainez

Best Multiple Choice Exam: Gianluca Alaimo Di Loro

Best Short Answer Exam: Winston Sullivan

Best Video Project: James Chatto, Danielle Chandler, Malcolm Jolley and Renée Sferrazza

For this edition, VIA also introduced the Top Performing Students category, recognizing Ben Plisky-Somers, Graeme Moore and Gianluca Alaimo Di Loro for their outstanding performance throughout the course.

Congratulations to all the candidates who successfully completed the VIA Toronto 2026 certification process.

The VIA Community - Building a Global Network

Participating in the VIA certification course opens the door to a global community of wine professionals, educators and enthusiasts. With members spanning more than 57 countries, VIA has become a dynamic international network where individuals can connect, share knowledge and continue developing their expertise in the wine industry.

To date, there are 525 certified Italian Wine Ambassadors, of whom 22 qualify as Italian Wine Experts. The VIA Community continues to grow, now counting more than 1,600 members, who can take part in initiatives such as academic field trips across Italy, judging at 5StarWines – the Book, participating in OperaWine and attending the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum.

Upcoming VIA Italian Wine Ambassador Courses

Following the Toronto edition, the next VIA Italian Wine Ambassador certification course will take place in New York at Banville Wine Merchants on October 25–26, 2026, in conjunction with Vinitaly.USA.

The New York edition will continue VIA's mission to bring Italian wine education to key international markets, offering wine professionals and enthusiasts another opportunity to deepen their understanding of Italy's wine heritage and join the global VIA Community.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 525 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

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SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy