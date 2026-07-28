Want to Become an Italian Wine Ambassador? VIA New York Scholarships Are Now Open

Vinitaly International Academy joins forces with Les Dames d'Escoffier New York and the Institute of Masters of Wine to expand access to the gold standard in Italian wine education

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for scholarship opportunities connected to Vinitaly International Academy New York 2026, taking place on October 25 and 26 alongside Vinitaly.USA. Through prestigious educational partnerships with Les Dames d'Escoffier New York and the Institute of Masters of Wine, selected candidates will have the opportunity to take part in VIA's flagship Italian Wine Ambassador Certification Course and deepen their understanding of one of the world's most complex and fascinating wine countries. The scholarships reinforce VIA's mission to expand access to rigorous Italian wine education, support emerging talent and build a global community of professionals equipped to communicate Italian wine with knowledge, accuracy and cultural depth.

The Pinning Ceremony at VIA New York 2025, with Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, and Sarah Heller MW, VIA Faculty member.

Two Scholarships for Les Dames d'Escoffier New York

Two members of Les Dames d'Escoffier New York will receive scholarships covering the registration fee for VIA New York 2026.The initiative supports women working across wine, food, beverage and hospitality, while advancing the two organisations' shared commitment to education, mentorship and professional development.

Les Dames d'Escoffier New York is part of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, a philanthropic organisation bringing together women leaders across the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

Jill Kreutzer Orent, President of Les Dames d'Escoffier New York, said: "We are excited to offer this incredible learning opportunity to two New York Dames and grateful to Vinitaly International Academy for extending the programme to our members. Providing real-life experience and world-class education is central to our mission, and VIA aligns perfectly with our commitment to inspiring leaders in wine, food and hospitality."

Applications are open until July 30, 2026, with the two recipients to be announced in August.

Institute of Masters of Wine Scholarship Returns

VIA is also renewing the Institute of Masters of Wine Scholarship Award, offered to the most deserving MW student enrolling in VIA New York 2026.

With more than 70 years of excellence in wine education, the Institute of Masters of Wine is recognised globally for developing outstanding wine professionals. The renewed scholarship brings together two internationally respected educational organisations and offers an MW student the opportunity to immerse themselves in the theory, tasting and cultural context of Italian wine.

Sian Silverstone, Head of Study Programme at the Institute of Masters of Wine, commented:

"We are delighted that Vinitaly International Academy is offering this scholarship to an MW student and thank them for their generosity. This is an excellent opportunity to become certified as an Italian Wine Ambassador in New York. We encourage anyone wishing to immerse themselves in comprehensive theoretical and practical Italian wine study to apply."

The scholarship recipient will be announced in September 2026.

Inside the Italian Wine Ambassador Course

VIA New York 2026 will be held at Banville Wine Merchants in New York City on October 25 and 26.

After completing the online theoretical modules, candidates will come together for two intensive days of guided tastings, advanced study and interactive Q&A sessions exploring Italy's native grape varieties, regions, denominations, geology, history and wine culture.

Led by VIA Faculty member Sarah Heller MW, the programme provides wine professionals with a rigorous framework for understanding and communicating the extraordinary diversity of Italian wine.

Candidates will sit the final examination on the second day. Those who pass will earn the title of Italian Wine Ambassador, certified by Vinitaly, and will be officially welcomed into the VIA community during the Pinning Ceremony at Vinitaly.USA, held at Pier 36.

VIA New York Meets Vinitaly.USA

VIA New York will lead directly into Vinitaly.USA 2026, returning to New York on October 26 and 27 for two days of tastings, business meetings, masterclasses, networking and education.

Within this international platform, VIA will connect Italian wine with the professionals who teach it, serve it, sell it, write about it and champion it across the United States.

Apply Now

Les Dames d'Escoffier New York scholarship deadline: July 30, 2026

Institute of Masters of Wine scholarship deadline: August 31, 2026

VIA New York application deadline: September 14, 2026

VIA New York course dates: October 25–26, 2026

VIA New York exam: October 26, 2026.

Vinitaly.USA dates: October 26–27, 2026

For course information and applications, visit the official Vinitaly International Academy page:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 525 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/

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SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy