Iterion Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Additions of Manuel Aivado, MD, PhD and Bob Smith

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterion Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing first-in-class therapies targeting aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling, today announced the addition of two new Independent Board Members, Manuel Aivado, MD, PhD and Bob Smith.

These strategic appointments bolster Iterion's leadership as the company advances its lead asset, tegavivint, a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of TBL1, through clinical development in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), with recent expansion into metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and other Wnt-driven cancers.

"Manuel and Bob bring exceptional expertise in clinical development, oncology drug advancement, company building, and strategic partnering at a pivotal moment for Iterion," said Rahul Aras, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iterion Therapeutics. "Our expanded board's collective experience will be instrumental in driving tegavivint's clinical programs forward, optimizing development strategies across multiple indications, and positioning the company for long-term success in addressing significant unmet needs in Wnt-driven cancers."

Manuel Aivado, MD, PhD – Independent Board Member

Dr. Aivado currently serves as President and CEO of Stelexis BioSciences, a Deerfield company. He previously held dual CEO and CMO roles at Aileron Therapeutics and has a distinguished track record in clinical development leading multiple investigational assets from early clinical stage to approval during his tenure at Taiho and GSK. Dr. Aivado brings substantial expertise in oncology drug development and company building, providing valuable strategic guidance to support Iterion's growth and pipeline advancement.

Bob Smith – Independent Board Member

Mr. Smith is a Venture Partner at OrbiMed and formerly served as Senior Vice President of Pfizer's Global Gene Therapy business and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliance Management. With extensive experience in strategic partnering at one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, he possesses a broad network and deep insight into alliances, commercialization pathways, and value creation in biotech. His expertise will directly support Iterion's ongoing strategic partnering goals.

Tegavivint is a potent and selective first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of TBL1, a transcriptional co-activator that stabilizes nuclear b-catenin and plays a critical role in Wnt-driven oncogenic gene expression. By disrupting the nuclear TBL1:β-catenin complex, tegavivint promotes degradation of nuclear β-catenin and inhibits the expression of genes that drive tumor growth, metastasis, and resistance to therapy across multiple cancer types, while sparing cytoplasmic and membrane-bound β-catenin pools that are necessary for normal cellular function. Clinical data for tegavivint were selected for a rapid oral presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, where Phase 1 results in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) harboring Wnt-pathway activating mutations demonstrated tolerability, clinical benefit, and on-target pharmacodynamic activity, highlighting the potential of tegavivint in HCC and other Wnt-driven cancers.

About Iterion Therapeutics

Iterion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapies that target cancers driven by aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling. The Company's lead asset, tegavivint, is the first and only small-molecule inhibitor of TBL1, a critical transcriptional regulator required for nuclear β-catenin stability and oncogenic gene expression. Tegavivint has demonstrated clinical tolerability, target engagement, and monotherapy activity in multiple complex solid tumors, including advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, positioning Iterion at the forefront of Wnt/β-catenin drug development.

Iterion is advancing a focused clinical strategy anchored by its lead program in hepatocellular carcinoma, with expansion into additional Wnt-driven cancers, including CRC, and pediatric osteosarcoma where Wnt/β-catenin signaling represents a validated disease driver. The Company has received $26 million in Product Development Awards from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and continues to build a pipeline of differentiation-driven clinical opportunities around its proprietary Wnt/β-catenin platform. For more information on Iterion, please visit www.iteriontherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

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SOURCE Iterion Therapeutics