IU Health launches theranostics center of excellence to expand personalized treatments for patients with cancer

New capabilities position Indiana as a leading destination for precision medicine and the future of cancer care

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana University Health today announced the launch of the IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence, a comprehensive program that combines advanced medical imaging, precision diagnostics and image-targeted therapies to deliver highly personalized treatment for patients with cancer. The program will enable statewide care, and is expected to further bolster Indiana as one of the world's leading hubs for theranostics and precision oncology.

Dr. Bryan Schneider, vice president of Precision Oncology for IU Health, associate dean for Clinical Trials at the IU School of Medicine and Vera Bradley Professor of Oncology at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Jason Allen, chair of the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Indiana University School of Medicine and leader of the IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence.

"The initiative is designed to improve patient outcomes by accelerating access to precision medicine," IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy said. "The generosity of Sarah and John Lechleiter and Deborah and Randall Tobias is making this possible, as they partnered together last year on a $20 million gift commitment to IU Health and IU School of Medicine. Their gift established the Tobias-Lechleiter Institute for Clinical Innovation at IU Health. Their leadership allows us to think bigger about clinical trials and provide early access to treatments that benefit patients in Indiana and around the world." IU Health matched the gift, bringing the total impact of the commitment to $40 million.

Theranostics, which combines "therapy" and "diagnostics," uses advanced imaging to identify the extent of disease and its location, and then deliver targeted treatment directly to the disease. The approach enables physicians to personalize treatment decisions based on an individual patient's condition rather than relying on traditional cancer therapies.

"Theranostics represents personalized precision medicine in action," said Dr. Jason Allen, chair of the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Indiana University School of Medicine and leader of the IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence. "By combining image-based diagnosis, treatment and verification, we can better understand disease, tailor therapies to each patient and potentially improve outcomes while minimizing side effects. These medicines offer new possibilities for patients, with the potential to improve quality of life and help patients spend more time doing what matters most to them."

The new program builds upon significant strengths already established across IU Health, as the state's only academic health system, in partnership with the IU School of Medicine. Together, the partnership includes nationally recognized experts, precision genomics capabilities and clinical trial infrastructure.

Building on Indiana's leadership in radiopharmaceuticals

Indiana occupies a unique position in the rapidly growing field of theranostics having earned the designation of "Radiopharmaceutical Capital of the World" in 2025 through an effort led by BioCrossroads. Establishing the IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence further enhances the state's radiopharmaceutical ecosystem that includes academic institutions, industry partners and healthcare providers working together to translate scientific discoveries into exceptional patient care.

"Success begins with the right people, and we're fortunate to have the expertise and dedication of leading problem-solvers and innovators in cancer care behind this launch. The infrastructure, expertise and innovation ecosystem that exists in Indiana is unmatched," said Dr. Bryan Schneider, vice president of Precision Oncology for IU Health, associate dean for Clinical Trials at the IU School of Medicine and Vera Bradley Professor of Oncology at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. "From scientific discovery and drug development to manufacturing, clinical trials and patient care delivery, Indiana is on track to become one of the world's leading centers for theranostics and precision oncology."

The initiative currently utilizes FDA-approved precision-targeted therapies for prostate and neuroendocrine cancers and is expanding access to clinical trials and investigational treatments for additional cancer types and other disease areas.

"While other healthcare systems follow the instructions on how to safely administer theranostic agents, IU Health helped write these instructions," Schneider added. "Our physicians and staff have the training and experience to oversee cancer care today and cutting-edge future clinical trials."

Creating a destination for precision oncology

Together with the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, IU Health provides a foundation for advancing theranostics research, clinical care and patient access throughout Indiana and beyond.

Long-term plans include expansion of clinical services, advanced imaging capabilities, industry partnerships, access to investigational new drug programs and broader availability of theranostic treatments throughout the IU Health system, with future growth at locations across Indiana, including Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Lafayette and the North Indianapolis metro area. As it is not a single location, the new center of excellence program is designed to enable care in physical locations throughout the state.

The initiative aligns with a broader vision to establish Indiana as a destination for precision oncology and to help shape the future of theranostics globally.

"Our goal is simple: bring the most advanced therapies to patients as quickly as possible," Allen said. "We are building an ecosystem of excellence that spans discovery, clinical trials, imaging, treatment and patient care. Hoosiers will benefit from care close to home and other patients will be welcome to travel to Indiana to receive this level of specialized care."

If you are interested in learning more about clinical trials, talk with your doctor or visit cancer.iu.edu/trials.

What people are saying:

Dennis Murphy, president and CEO at IU Health

We're making this investment because our patients deserve the best care, designed with them. The new IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence lets our experts treat cancer with precision. We're proud to have nationally recognized researchers and clinicians here in Indiana, at IU and IU Health, doing all they can to improve the lives of patients here and from across the country. This is the future of medicine, and we're committed to leading it.

David Ingram, MD, executive vice president and chief medical executive at IU Health

Theranostics changes what we can offer patients, one person at a time. We can identify the exact cellular makeup of a patient's cancer and then direct treatment to that specific target. This means care with treatment matched to the individual disease, and it's the kind of advancement that physicians dream of bringing to their patients.

John Ryan, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at IU Health

We have some of the most advanced cancer care available right here. What matters to Hoosier families and families everywhere isn't that the technology is advanced, it's that their loved ones can live longer—and live well. We're investing in this work because we believe in what it means for patients to have greater hope for the future, with new possibilities for them and their families.

Pam Whitten, president, Indiana University

When a world-class university and health system work together, breakthroughs reach the patients who need them most. IU and IU Health are advancing more precise, personalized care, and the theranostics center of excellence reflects our shared commitment to developing innovative diagnostics and targeted treatments that improve patients' lives.

Russell Mumper, vice president for research, Indiana University

This center of excellence is yet another initiative advancing the already strong partnership between Indiana University and IU Health. IU is incredibly excited to partner with IU Health on this new theranostics center to provide a pipeline of innovation and solutions to improve the health of patients.

David Rosenberg, president and CEO of IU Inc. and IU LAB

The research advanced here won't stay in our labs; it will be translated into treatments that reach families across Indiana and beyond. The strength of our communities depends on healthy people. This investment means that researchers are supported in creating the future right now, and patients benefit from the difference we're making. It means that Indiana is a place where people can thrive.

Jason Allen, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Indiana University School of Medicine and leader of the IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence

We hear it time and again that patients want to come here to IU Health to receive the best care from people who are truly experts in the field. For example, our physicians' leadership in clinical trials contributed to the development of Pluvicto, a cutting-edge therapy for patients with certain types of prostate cancer. We were instrumental in moving from the laboratory to patients in the clinic, and we continue to bring other groundbreaking therapies to Hoosiers through the latest clinical trials.

Bryan Schneider. MD, vice president of Precision Oncology for IU Health, associate dean for Clinical Trials at the IU School of Medicine, and Vera Bradley Professor of Oncology at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

When we design and select clinical trials, we can't promise that every new approach will move the field forward or work for every patient. What we can promise is that we will bring the most advanced technologies, the collective expertise of our best minds, and an unwavering commitment to execute each trial with passion and precision. For patients facing a serious illness, real hope and peace of mind can come from knowing they have access to the very best opportunities right here.

Governor Mike Braun of Indiana

We know Indiana is home to the best innovations, academic institutions, and healthcare partners. When you embrace the entrepreneurial spirit such as through these precision healthcare advancements, Indiana solidifies its designation as the Radiopharmaceutical Capital of the World. The treatments that will help patients across the world are being designed here, due to IU Health and its partnerships.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-District 37)

Indiana's growing leadership in the life sciences industry is creating real benefits for Hoosiers. The IU Health Theranostics Center of Excellence demonstrates that we have the infrastructure, resources and expertise to develop innovative, personalized cancer treatments and sets us up to achieve breakthrough treatments for more conditions in the future.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers)

Indiana continues to strengthen its reputation as a global leader in life sciences and medical innovation. IU Health's commitment to and investment in advanced cancer care will give Hoosiers increased access to some of the most innovative treatment options available anywhere in the world.

Melina Kennedy, CEO of CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership

The theranostics center of excellence reflects a commitment to Hoosier patients and to the communities we serve. It's built by our neighbors and designed for people who need it. The center's experts are developing new possibilities to help more patients live longer, healthier lives.

Vince Wong, President and CEO at BioCrossroads

When we started down the path of becoming the Radiopharmaceutical Capital of the World, we believed that bringing specialized care to our communities was both possible and necessary. This investment to develop the theranostics center of excellence makes that belief a reality, expanding access to precise, targeted treatment for cancer patients across every community we serve.

Mike Bolinder, SVP, External Engagement & Chief Innovation Officer BioCrossroads

The jobs, research and talent this investment attracts are meaningful and fill critical needs in our local ecosystem—and the impact is becoming clear. More of our community members get the best care available without needing to leave the community that is supporting them every step of the way.

Dan Peterson, Chair of the BioCrossroads Board of Directors and Vice President of Industry and Government Affairs at Cook Group

This investment means Hoosiers can receive advanced care close to home, and we can welcome others from throughout the region and beyond with these highly customized treatments. It is encouraging to know that promising treatments are progressing for the people who need them today—and for those who may need them tomorrow.

About Indiana University Health

Indiana University Health is dedicated to offering highly-skilled, patient-centered care. Named among U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital in three specialties, IU Health Medical Center is the only academic medical center in the state. The distinctive partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine – one of the nation's leading medical schools – equips our highly-skilled physicians with access to innovative treatments using the latest research and technology. iuhealth.org

About the Indiana University School of Medicine

The IU School of Medicine is the largest medical school in the U.S. and is annually ranked among the top medical schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The school offers high-quality medical education, access to leading medical research and rich campus life in nine Indiana cities, including rural and urban locations consistently recognized for livability. According to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, the IU School of Medicine ranks No. 15 in 2025 National Institutes of Health funding among all public medical schools in the country.

About Indiana University Health Foundation

IU Health Foundation leverages the power of philanthropy to support the IU Health vision of making Indiana one of the nation's healthiest states. When you give to IU Health, you aren't just making a donation — you're making All the Difference. To learn more, visit iuhealthfoundation.org.

SOURCE Indiana University Health, Inc.