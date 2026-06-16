Ivim Health launches HormoneIQ™, treating a woman's hormone symptoms as clinical data

For patients affected by the national estrogen patch shortage, Ivim now offers a HypoSpray estradiol formulation. All treatments, HypoSpray included, are guided by HormoneIQ™, which scores symptoms across six domains to individualize care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivim Health, a physician-led virtual medical health company, today launched its women's hormone health program built around HormoneIQ™, a proprietary assessment tool its clinical team developed to score, track, and refine each patient's care over time. The program also introduces HypoSpray*, a transdermal prescription formulation for delivering estradiol to patients navigating the national estrogen patch shortage.

A patient applies HypoSpray, a transdermal estradiol formulation now part of Ivim Health's Women's Hormone Health program, offering continuity for patients affected by the national estrogen patch shortage.

Lab work is included but not required to begin. HormoneIQ™ instead uses each woman's scored symptoms to guide her treatment and track progress over time.

"Women have been told for a generation that their symptoms are a normal part of aging," said Dr. Jessica Duncan, Chief Medical Officer at Ivim Health. "When they finally push back and seek care, too many are handed a prescription based on a single lab value and sent home. The problem is that hormone levels during perimenopause fluctuate. A blood draw can look completely normal in a woman who is exhausted, struggling to sleep, and losing herself. Her experience of her own body is the real clinical data, more important than any biomarker. That is what this program is built on."

More than 80 percent of women experience menopausal symptoms. Roughly one in four receives treatment. For the women who do seek care, a single-visit, single-lab model creates a gap that Ivim's program is designed to close. HormoneIQ™, developed by Dr. Duncan and Dr. Taylor Kantor, Chief Innovation Officer at Ivim Health, assesses and scores each patient at baseline across six domains: vasomotor symptoms, sleep and energy, mood, cognition, sexual wellness, and body composition. That assessment drives an individualized treatment plan. Labs are integrated where clinically appropriate but are not the defining element of starting or optimizing care.

The scored assessment is repeated before every refill, creating a longitudinal record that tracks change and informs adjustments to dose, timing, delivery method, or medication alteration. Ivim intends to aggregate HormoneIQ™ outcomes across enrolled patients, with findings to be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

The program launches as patients on existing estrogen prescriptions face a widening supply gap. Estrogen patch demand has climbed significantly since 2023, driven in part by the FDA's November 2025 decision to remove certain boxed warnings from hormone replacement therapies, according to health data company Truveta. Major manufacturers including Amneal, Zydus, Sandoz, Noven, and Viatris all have doses in shortage. Industry sources told Reuters the supply gap could last up to three years and may continue to worsen.

"Women on existing prescriptions are pharmacy-hopping, switching dosages mid-cycle, changing brands," said Dr. Duncan. "And I hear about it because they come to us in the middle of it. They've finally started care. They're starting to feel better. Then their pharmacy can't fill their prescription and suddenly they're back to square one. Abruptly stopping restarts symptoms. Switching doses may cause side effects. Women deserve better than that."

Ivim's program now includes HypoSpray, a transdermal estradiol formulation personalized to each patient and their HormoneIQ™ score. This is an extension to existing single and combination therapies commonly prescribed for hormone replacement therapy. For patients who cannot fill their patch prescription, it provides continuity of care without requiring them to restart their protocol. For new patients, it removes one more barrier between a decision and a prescription.

"Ivim has built one of the most thoughtful clinical programs we've seen in hormone optimization, and we're proud that HypoSpray will be part of their women's HRT formulary," said HypoSpray Pharma Chairman Kenneth B. Kirby.

Physician-prescribed protocols include estradiol, progesterone, DHEA, GLP-1 therapy, sexual health medications, longevity protocols, and combination therapies, delivered alongside lifestyle education with functional health coaching on nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress. And unique to Ivim Health, patients have unlimited access to their care team and virtual video visits at the click of a button.

"Prescribing medication is the easy part of medical care. What matters more is the care delivery system built around the patient, listening to their perception of their current state of health and using it to guide treatment," said Anthony Kantor, Co-Founder and CEO. "Too many women have been denied optimal care because they weren't listened to. HormoneIQ™ is how we change that. And novel delivery technologies like HypoSpray give our providers another option to truly personalize the next stage of their journey."

*HypoSpray-delivered compounded estradiol is prepared by a licensed compounding pharmacy and is not an FDA-approved product.

About Ivim Health

Ivim Health is a national virtual healthcare provider specializing in individualized weight care, hormone health, and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions including obesity. With nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers comprehensive, outcomes-focused care through its telehealth platform. Its programs span GLP-1 weight care, Women's Hormone Health, and Men's Hormone Health, each built on the same care model that pairs clinical treatment with ongoing coaching and support. Ivim holds a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot across more than 35,000 verified reviews, among the highest ratings of any telehealth weight loss platform on the site.

SOURCE Ivim Health