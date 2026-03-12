New Peer-Reviewed Research Shows Comprehensive Care Model Drives Superior GLP-1 Outcomes

Two peer-reviewed studies published in Obesity Pillars report that Ivim Health patients receiving GLP-1 therapy within a comprehensive care protocol achieved up to 26.54% average weight loss in real-world observational cohorts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of patients are on GLP-1 medications. New peer-reviewed research shows that comprehensive clinical support is a decisive factor in achieving superior outcomes.

Two peer-reviewed studies published in Obesity Pillars demonstrate that patients receiving GLP-1 therapy within a comprehensive care protocol achieved higher average weight loss than reported in certain pharmaceutical trials, though cross-study comparisons are limited. The difference: intensive medical oversight, personalized treatment, and integrated lifestyle support.

In a real-world cohort receiving tirzepatide-based therapy (including both FDA-approved and compounded formulations), patients achieved 22.74% average weight loss at 52 weeks and 26.54% at 72 weeks. Over 99% achieved clinically meaningful weight loss, and nearly two-thirds lost more than 20% of their body weight. A parallel study evaluating semaglutide-based therapy showed nearly identical results: 21.8% weight loss at 68 weeks, with 99.2% reaching clinical significance.

Average weight loss in these cohorts exceeded 20% across both studies, consistent across two separate GLP-1 medications and more than 2,000 patients. higher than reported in many clinical trials. These were observational real-world analyses, not randomized trials.

"What these studies demonstrate is what's achievable when you build comprehensive care around GLP-1 therapy," said Dr. Jessica Duncan, Chief Medical Officer and board-certified obesity medicine physician and lead author. "When patients have consistent access to their medical team, when treatment adapts to their individual response, when they receive integrated support — outcomes were observed to improve in these cohorts. This is the standard of care patients deserve."

The Care Model Behind the Results

Both studies evaluated patients treated through Ivim Health's comprehensive virtual care protocol, which includes:

Intensive medical oversight: Patients averaged 13 touchpoints with their care team annually, enabling continuous monitoring and adjustment

Patients averaged 13 touchpoints with their care team annually, enabling continuous monitoring and adjustment Personalized titration: Dose adjustments based on individual tolerance and response; 67% of tirzepatide patients achieved optimal results at lower-than-maximum doses

Dose adjustments based on individual tolerance and response; 67% of tirzepatide patients achieved optimal results at lower-than-maximum doses Real-time clinical support: Direct access to medical providers for side effect management and treatment questions

Direct access to medical providers for side effect management and treatment questions Integrated lifestyle coaching: Functional health coaching providing personalized nutrition guidance and behavioral support

Functional health coaching providing personalized nutrition guidance and behavioral support Technology-enabled engagement: Mobile app for tracking progress and communicating with providers

Consistent Patterns Observed Across Two Medication Cohorts

"This data further solidifies the notion that a patient care model emphasizing regular clinical access to providers, including nutritional optimization and behavioral modification, with a focus on emotional support and regular exercise, can lead to superior weight loss outcomes compared to protocols dedicated to medication administration alone," says Daniel J Rosen, MD FACS FASMBS DABOM, founder and lead physician at Weight Zen in New York. "Though additional controlled trials would be needed to firmly establish causation, the authors should be congratulated on their findings and the contribution this publication makes to the growing body of GLP1 literature."

The tirzepatide cohort included 8.3% on FDA-approved formulations and 91.7% on compounded formulations. The semaglutide cohort included 4.6% on FDA-approved and 95.4% on compounded formulations. The relatively small number of patients on FDA-approved medications limits the strength of direct formulation comparisons.

"Obesity care is specialty care and deserves dedicated infrastructure," said Dr. Taylor Kantor, Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder of Ivim Health. "Through my background in cardiac surgery, I saw what comprehensive protocols achieved in surgical patients. What these cohorts demonstrate is that modern telehealth can deliver that level of specialty care at scale. The medication is effective. The patients achieved outcomes that, in our clinical experience, exceed what we typically see outside a structured, high-touch clinical support system."

What This Means for Obesity Care

The research contributes to growing evidence that care delivery infrastructure significantly impacts GLP-1 therapy outcomes, with implications for how healthcare systems, providers, and payers approach obesity treatment. For patients, outcomes are influenced by both medication selection and the structure of ongoing clinical support. For providers, the studies offer a roadmap for comprehensive GLP-1 care delivery through virtual care models. For the system, maximizing GLP-1 therapy value may require investment in care infrastructure, not just medication access.

"These studies show what's achievable when obesity is treated as the specialty condition it is," said Dr. Duncan. "Across more than 2,000 patients, in two separate cohorts, we observed consistent outcomes that we believe represent what comprehensive virtual care can deliver at scale."

About the Research

Semaglutide study: "Individualized virtual integrative medicine (IVIM): A clinical model for enhanced GLP-1 therapeutic outcomes," Obesity Pillars (2025) — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667368125000324

Tirzepatide study: "Weight reduction and treatment adherence with tirzepatide using the Individualized Virtual Integrative Medicine (IVIM) protocol," Obesity Pillars (2026) — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667368125000804

About Ivim Health

Ivim Health is a national virtual healthcare provider specializing in individualized weight care and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions including obesity. With nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers comprehensive, outcomes-focused care through its telehealth platform. Ivim holds a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot across more than 35,000 verified reviews, among the highest ratings of any telehealth weight loss platform on the site.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by Dr. Rosen are his own and do not represent the views of Ivim Health. Dr. Rosen has no financial interest in, employment relationship with, or other affiliation with Ivim Health or any of its affiliated entities. Compounded tirzepatide has not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, efficacy, or quality and is available by prescription only, if deemed clinically appropriate. Results observed in this cohort study were achieved in a real-world observational setting and should not be interpreted as equivalent to or directly comparable with results from randomized controlled trials, including the SURMOUNT clinical program. Individual results vary. This communication is for advertising purposes only.

SOURCE Ivim Health