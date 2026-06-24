ivision Achieves Four New Microsoft Advanced Specializations, Helping Organizations Securely Scale AI & Unlock Business Value

This reinforces ivision's ability to help organizations build secure AI foundations, govern AI responsibly, and scale AI with confidence.

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ivision, a leading technology consulting and managed services provider, today announced it has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Copilot, Data Security, Identity & Access Management, and Threat Protection, further strengthening its ability to help organizations securely adopt and scale AI while reducing risk and protecting critical data.

ivision Achieves four New Microsoft Advanced Specializations, Helping Organizations Securely Scale AI Post this ivision Achieves 4 New Microsoft Advanced Specializations, Helping Clients Securely Scale AI

With these achievements, ivision now holds five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations and nine Microsoft Advanced Specializations, including all available Microsoft Security Advanced Specializations. This reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to build secure AI foundations, govern AI responsibly, and unlock business value from AI.

Building a Secure Foundation for AI Success

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption, many are discovering that technology alone is not enough. Success depends on establishing the data, security, governance, and operational foundations required to scale AI responsibly and realize measurable business value.

"Organizations are not asking whether they should adopt AI. They are asking how to scale it securely and realize meaningful business outcomes," said David Degitz, CEO at ivision. "The challenge is establishing the right data, security, identity, and governance foundations to support AI at enterprise scale. These Microsoft Advanced Specializations validate not only our commitment to our Microsoft partnership, but our ability to help clients move from experimentation to adoption and from adoption to measurable value."

Enabling Secure AI Adoption and Governance

As AI becomes increasingly embedded across business processes, organizations must balance innovation with security, compliance, and operational oversight. From assessing AI readiness and preparing data environments to deploying Copilot and governing AI agents, ivision helps organizations establish the governance and frameworks needed to scale AI responsibly and confidently.

By combining expertise across AI + Data and Modern Work, Security, Cloud and Infrastructure, ivision helps clients move beyond experimentation and create secure, scalable environments that support long-term business outcomes.

Microsoft-Validated Expertise Across Security and AI

These Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Copilot, Data Security, Identity & Access Management, and Threat Protection validate ivision's ability to help organizations secure data and identities, strengthen cyber resilience, govern AI responsibly, and accelerate AI adoption.

With these achievements, ivision now holds all available Microsoft Security Advanced Specializations, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to develop, secure, and scale AI with confidence.

Microsoft awards Advanced Specializations to partners that demonstrate proven customer success, deep technical expertise, and independently validated delivery capabilities, providing organizations with confidence in ivision's ability to deliver complex Microsoft solutions at scale.

About ivision

ivision is a technology consulting and managed services provider specializing in Security, AI + Data & Modern Work, and Cloud & Infrastructure solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ivision combines deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach to help organizations navigate change, reduce risk, and accelerate business outcomes through technology.

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ivision Contact:

Lana Blanchard

Director of Marketing at ivision

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