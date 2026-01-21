ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ivision is excited to announce that it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Business Applications, recognizing the company's proven expertise helping clients modernize critical business processes with Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Power Platform.

ivision Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications

This designation reflects ivision's dedicated commitment to excellence for both their employees' skills and clients' outcomes. With this achievement, ivision further validates its ability to architect and deliver end–to–end Business Applications solutions, AI application enablement, from process discovery and solution design to implementation, integration, and ongoing managed services.

"Achieving the Business Applications Solution Partner designation has been a long and challenging journey. It requires consistently adding new customers, continued and increased usage with existing customers, and staying current with the necessary certifications and skills needed to meet this standard," said Josh Tocci, Practice Director of Business Applications at ivision. "Above all, this accomplishment is a true testament to the exceptional talent of our Business Applications consultants, whose expertise, professionalism, and commitment make every successful project possible."

"ivision is proud to be a Microsoft Managed partner and excited to earn our fifth Solutions Partner designation, in addition to the six Advanced Specializations our talented Delivery teams have already secured. We're excited for our Business Applications Practice and how this opens up new opportunities to bring targeted Microsoft-funded incentives & programs to our clients," said Carl Guice, VP Growth Strategy & Operations at ivision.

What the Solutions Partner for Business Applications Means

Deep Microsoft Alignment: Demonstrated capabilities across Dynamics 365 and Power Platform workloads, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Pages, Copilot Studio, Agentic development and Dataverse, grounded in industry best practices

This designation joins ivision's vast portfolio of other Microsoft designations, including Microsoft Managed Partner, Copilot Jumpstart Partner, FastTrack Partner, and Solutions Partner in Digital & App Innovation Azure, Data & AI Azure, Security, Infrastructure Azure, and Modern Work. Learn more about their Microsoft partnership here.

About ivision

ivision is a leading technology consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With a customer-centric approach, ivision helps organizations leverage technology to achieve their business goals. ivision's comprehensive portfolio of services includes public cloud and automation, security, enterprise infrastructure, digital workspace, business applications, managed services and strategic IT consulting. Through their network of industry-leading partners, like Microsoft, they deliver tailored solutions using the latest technologies. The company's team of experienced professionals combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences.

