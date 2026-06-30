Ivybrook Academy Launches $5,000 Franchise Reduction for Educators Pursuing Ownership*

National Preschool Franchise Introduces New Incentive for Education Professionals as Brand Continues Nationwide Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivybrook Academy, the nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise that combines Montessori and Reggio Emilia learning, announces the launch of a new franchise incentive designed to make ownership more accessible to educators. As part of its 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, Ivybrook Academy is offering a $5,000 cost reduction* on the Initial Franchise Fee to qualifying franchisees with educational backgrounds.

The initiative honors the role educators play in shaping young minds while creating a pathway for current teachers, administrators, and retired educators to build their own community of learning through Ivybrook Academy's franchise model. It also reinforces the franchise's dedication to attracting mission-driven owners who value early childhood education and want to expand Ivybrook Academy's individualized, child-centered approach to more communities.

"Educators bring a unique understanding of what children, families, and fellow teachers need to thrive," said Jennifer McWilliams, co-founder of Ivybrook Academy. "This offering recognizes the value of that experience and makes ownership more accessible for people who already share our passion for early childhood education."

New owners receive comprehensive training designed to prepare them for school operations, enrollment, staffing, curriculum implementation, and local community engagement. The brand also provides pre-opening and ongoing support, including real estate, site selection, training, marketing, and operational guidance. This support helps ensure each location reflects Ivybrook Academy's individualized, child-centered approach to early learning.

Today, Ivybrook Academy has 70 locations open or in development and an additional 40 locations awarded to franchise partners across 22 states. As the brand grows, Ivybrook Academy continues to attract owners with purpose-driven professional backgrounds in education, healthcare, finance, technology, and corporate leadership. Currently, educators make up around 21% of the Ivybrook Academy franchise ownership group, bringing firsthand experience supporting young children, families, and teachers to their local schools. For educators, school leaders, and others with experience in early learning, Ivybrook Academy provides a path to entrepreneurship that allows them to continue shaping children's lives while building an education-rooted business.

"As we continue expanding into new communities, we want to grow with owners who understand both the business opportunity and the responsibility that comes with serving young children and families," said Drew McWilliams, co-founder of Ivybrook Academy. "This incentive helps us reach more candidates with educational backgrounds who are aligned with Ivybrook Academy's mission and ready to bring our model to their local markets."

Ivybrook Academy is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its growing franchise network. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit ivybrookacademy.com/franchising.

About Ivybrook Academy

Founded in 2007 by Jennifer and Drew McWilliams in Weddington, North Carolina, Ivybrook Academy is a nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise offering a proprietary, research-backed curriculum for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. Rooted in Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, Ivybrook's program focuses on nurturing the whole child through individualized learning, small class sizes, and enrichment-based programming. For more information, visit www.ivybrookacademy.com.

*This information is not intended as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Offers are made only by the Franchise Disclosure Document and in compliance with applicable federal and state franchise laws.

Terms and Conditions: This offer provides a one-time $5,000 USD reduction on the Initial Franchise Fee for qualified new Ivybrook Academy franchisees. To qualify, at least one majority owner (holding 51% or more of the equity in the franchise entity) must provide verifiable proof of current or past employment as a certified teacher, school administrator, or educator at an accredited PK-12 or postsecondary institution. This discount is non-transferable, cannot be combined with any other promotional offers or incentives (such as veteran discounts), and applies only to newly executed Franchise Agreements. Void where prohibited by law.

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SOURCE Ivybrook Academy