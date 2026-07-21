Ivybrook Academy Celebrates Franchise Community and Accelerated Momentum at Annual Conference

National preschool franchise gathered its nationwide network for leadership programming, franchisee recognition, and collaborative sessions designed to fuel ongoing growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivybrook Academy, the nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise that combines Montessori and Reggio Emilia learning, hosted its annual conference, Relationships: The Heart of Ivybrook, from July 8-10 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The three-day event brought together franchise owners, school leaders, corporate team members, and key partners from across the Ivybrook Academy system to celebrate the relationships that support the brand's continued growth and reinforce the connections that define the Ivybrook community.

Throughout the conference, attendees engaged in dynamic keynote presentations, interactive breakout sessions, and in-depth discussions focused on leadership, relationship-building, financial strategy, team development, and enriching school communities.

Highlights included a keynote by leadership expert Gail Kasper, who shared actionable insights on cultivating a growth mindset and achieving exceptional results through empowering leadership. Additional sessions featured "Path to Profitability," which explored school financial performance and operational tools; "Relationships That Build Your School," centered on fostering deeper family connections; "Hiring for Relationships," focused on building strong teams and school cultures; and "The Afternoon Advantage," designed to help leaders elevate communication and classroom practices.

This year's conference arrived at a pivotal moment for Ivybrook Academy, as the brand prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in August while continuing its national expansion. Since opening its first campus in Weddington, North Carolina, Ivybrook Academy has grown into a leading preschool franchise renowned for its half-day model, individualized curriculum, and unwavering commitment to creating engaging early learning environments for children.

"Our annual conference is always a highlight of the year because it brings our Ivybrook community together to celebrate our shared mission, exchange ideas, and learn from one another," said Drew McWilliams, co-founder of Ivybrook Academy. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, this gathering offered a chance to reflect on our impact over the past two decades and look ahead to the future of Ivybrook. The relationships across our network are at the heart of our success, and we are deeply grateful for the dedication and passion that make our schools such special places for children and families."

Conference programming also offered dedicated sessions for franchise owners at every stage of their journey, from those opening their first school to experienced owners seeking to further strengthen their businesses. Through peer discussions, leadership sessions, and collaborative workshops, attendees explored strategies to enhance operations, support their teams, and deliver exceptional early education experiences for families.

As part of the conference, Ivybrook Academy honored franchise owners who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the brand's mission, families, students, and communities. Award recipients included Jade Thompson of Tampa Palms, Florida, who was named Rookie of the Year; Amber Stravlo of Lubbock, Texas, recipient of the President's Award; Maneesha Mankad of Ann Arbor, Michigan, recipient of the Community Connection Award; Bruce Humphries of Seven Hills, Georgia, recipient of the Golden Heart Award; Shea Althoff of Franklin, Tennessee, named Educator of the Year; Kathleen Bookbinder of Greenville East, named Administrator of the Year; and Brittney and Michael Babb of Colorado Springs, Colorado, recipients of the Ivybrook Spirit Award. The brand also recognized additional campuses through its Head of the Class and Growth and Momentum awards.

Ivybrook Academy continues to experience strong demand from families seeking flexible, high-quality preschool options and from prospective franchisees interested in a business rooted in education and community impact. The brand currently has 70 locations open or in development, with an additional 40 locations awarded to franchise partners across 22 states.

To learn more about Ivybrook Academy's early childhood education programs, visit https://www.ivybrookacademy.com/. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit ivybrookacademy.com/franchising.

About Ivybrook Academy

Founded in 2007 by Jennifer and Drew McWilliams in Weddington, North Carolina, Ivybrook Academy is a nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise offering a proprietary, research-backed curriculum for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. Rooted in Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, Ivybrook's program focuses on nurturing the whole child through individualized learning, small class sizes, and enrichment-based programming. For more information, visit www.ivybrookacademy.com.

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SOURCE Ivybrook Academy