Jack Link's® Declares Independence from Boring Snacks with National Jerky Day Blowout Ahead of America's 250th

50% off Sample Pack for Amazon Shoppers, June 9-12

MINONG, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 250 years, America has stood for freedom, grit, and doing things the hard way. And if history has taught us anything, it's this: you don't build a country, or a legacy, on rabbit food.

That's why Jack Link's, the country's original meat snacks brand is celebrating the true American spirit in the way only we can, by going BIG on National Jerky Day (June 12) leading into the iconic summer of America's 250th birthday.

June 9–12, Jack Link's is offering 50% off a National Jerky Day Sample Pack on Amazon.com. Post this Jack Link's National Jerky Day Sample Pack

June 9–12, Jack Link's is offering 50% off a National Jerky Day (NJD) Sample Pack on Amazon.com, providing Real Meat Protein for Real Americans everywhere. Four Days. 50% off. Zero regrets. The NJD Sample Pack delivers a variety of Jack Link's fan favorites across flavors and formats because nothing says freedom like choosing your own lineup and chewing your way through it.

As the country gears up for its 250th birthday, Jack Link's is leaning into the moments that made America…America on social platforms and beyond.

The Boston Tea Party? A bold rejection of weak flavor.

Paul Revere's midnight ride? Powered by protein.

The revolution itself? Let's just say nobody was stopping for a salad break.

For more than 40 years, founded in northern Wisconsin, Link Snacks has been rooted in tradition and the American entrepreneurial spirit. It brings thousands of jobs to rural Americans across the country and supports the small-town communities on which the company was built. In addition, Link Snacks has a commitment to American wildlife and natural habitats through the Link Conservation Program, which sequesters nearly 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide through a certified forest management program and protects and manages 17,400 acres of privately owned forest land across the U.S.

To get your National Jerky Day Sample Pack and celebrate the day in full American carnivore spirit, head to Amazon.com while supplies last.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's™, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, Peperami® and KOOEE!®

Contact:

Link Snacks PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Link Snacks, Inc.