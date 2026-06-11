Rare Breed® Launches at Chewy with 3-Ingredient, Human-Grade Beef & Pork Treats

High-Protein pork and beef dog treats now available at Chewy.

No fillers. No junk. Just real meat. The stuff dogs deserve.

MINONG, Wis., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Breed, the 3‑ingredient, American‑made dog treat brand redefining what pet parents should expect from their treats, today announced its official launch at Chewy, making its treats with only meat, flaxseed and vinegar more accessible than ever to dog owners nationwide.

Rare Breed pet treats from Link Snacks now on Chewy.

Raising the standard when it comes to pet treats, Rare Breed believes treating dogs to the real stuff isn't luxury. It's what they deserve. That's why these treats are human-grade and made with just 3 ingredients. No B.S. No processed junk. No fillers. No gimmicks. Proudly made in the USA. Rare Breed is setting a new standard in the dog treat aisle while maintaining a price point designed for all pet parents.

"Pet owners are reading labels more closely than ever and they want honesty, simplicity and real nutrition for every member of their family, and that includes their four-legged family members!" said Holly LaVallie, SVP of Marketing and R&D for Link Snacks, the company behind Rare Breed.

Rare Breed comes in a variety of convenient sizes, including:

1 oz Beef & 1 oz Pork

4.5 oz Beef & 4.5 oz Pork

12 oz Beef & 12 oz Pork

Rare Breed was created to disrupt the dog treat category, proving that premium doesn't have to mean complicated or out of reach. By using simple, recognizable ingredients and real beef and pork as the foundation, Rare Breed delivers delicious treats that support dogs' natural instincts while giving pet parents peace of mind.

Beyond nutrition, Rare Breed is committed to supporting the broader dog community and celebrating the bond between dogs and their humans, especially through initiatives that support adoption and animal welfare. Earlier this year, the brand donated 1-ton of dog treats to shelters across the country through a digital giving campaign that ignited the spirit of dog lovers across the country and provided delicious treats to animals needing a little extra love.

Rare Breed® dog treats are available now at Chewy. To shop the Rare Breed assortment, visit Chewy.com.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking—and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

Contact:

Link Snacks PR:

[email protected]

SOURCE Link Snacks, Inc.