JAG Management Company Continues NC Growth with Mooresville Community

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAG Management Company has added the Fountains at Mooresville Town Square in Mooresville, North Carolina – home to the popular Lake Norman and the epicenter of NASCAR racing – to its third-party property management portfolio.

The 227-unit multifamily community is adjacent to Mooresville Town Square and walkable to a full-service grocery and 40 other shops, restaurants, and conveniences. Mooresville is a northern suburb of Charlotte.

JAG Management Company has added Fountains at Mooresville Town Square to its expanding North Carolina portfolio.

Fountains at Mooresville Town Square offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 720 square feet to 1,368 square feet. Features include custom cabinetry with built-in pantry storage, a breakfast bar, tile backsplash, built-in desks with shelving, ceiling fans, washer and dryer, and a balcony or patio.

Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and grilling stations; a 24-hour fitness center; a clubhouse with billiards, lounge area, and full kitchen; a business center; and an on-site dog park.

"JAG Management Company takes pride in our management platform, which pairs a drive for high-performance outcomes with an emphasis on lifestyle and customer care for our residents," said Patty Holt, President of JAG Management Company. "We're excited to add Fountains at Mooresville Town Square to our management portfolio and pleased to have the opportunity to build a vibrant sense of community while delivering exceptional results for our clients."

JAG Management Company is an affiliate of Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG). Since opening a regional office in the Carolinas in 2024, JAG has grown its footprint to eight properties in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets.

About JAG Management Company

JAG Management Company provides professional property management services for both Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG)-owned assets and third-party-owned communities on the East Coast. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, JAG also has regional offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Orlando. The firm is committed to providing top-tier customer care to its residents and to managing multifamily and mixed-use communities for long-term success. JAG Management Company's guiding principles are management by fact, integrity, respect for people, and continuous improvement. Learn more at JAGmgt.com.

SOURCE Jefferson Apartment Group